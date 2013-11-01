BEIJING Nov 1 China's property inflation
quickened in October, two private surveys showed, a development
that could reignite fears of a real estate bubble in the world's
second largest economy.
Prices of new homes in 288 major cities rose 0.8 percent in
October from the previous month, accelerating from September's
0.4 percent increase, a poll released on Friday by E-House China
, a real estate services firm.
From a year ago, house prices jumped 10.5 percent in
October, quickening slightly from September's 10.4 percent
annual gains, E-House said.
Home prices hit record highs in many cities in September,
official data previously showed, putting them well beyond the
reach of ordinary people despite a nearly four-year long
government effort to curb price rises.
The signs of overheating in the property market have led
some analysts to speculate the government may unveil measures
during or after a key Communist Party meeting this month.
The central government did not introduce any nationwide
measures since the new leadership formally took office in March,
but local authorities in some areas have taken steps to try to
cool prices.
Analysts see the way Premier Li Keqiang has not taken any
tightening measures as reflecting a desire let market forces,
rather than administrative actions, control the property market.
PRESIDENT'S PLEDGE
However, President Xi Jinping pledged this week to increase
the supply of land for homes and spend more to projects
providing affordable housing.
A survey by China Real Estate Index System (CREIS), also
released on Friday, showed average prices in the 100 biggest
cites rose for the 17th straight month in October. Prices were
up 1.2 percent on a monthly basis, compared with 1.1 percent in
September, it showed.
"Some developers have launched more middle and high-end home
projects in October to pursue high profit margins, pushing up
home prices," said a statement from CREIS, a consultancy linked
to China's largest online property information firm, Soufun
Holdings.
Average home prices in the 100 biggest cities rose 11
percent in October from a year ago, up from September's 9.5
percent annual gain, according to CREIS.
In the 10 most expensive cities, including Beijing and
Shanghai, average home prices rose 2 percent last month and 16
percent on the year, CREIS added.
China is due to publish official home price data for 70
major cities for October on Nov. 18. In September, new home
prices rose the most in nearly three years.