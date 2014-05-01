BEIJING May 1 Chinese home prices rose at a
slower pace in April, two private surveys showed on Thursday,
adding to signs of cooling in the country's property market.
Prices of new homes in 288 major cities rose 6.9 percent in
April compared with the same month a year earlier, easing from a
rise of 8.1 percent in March, a poll by real estate services
firm E-House China showed.
That was the slowest rise in 14 months and marked the sixth
consecutive month of slowing price rises.
A separate survey by China Real Estate Index System (CREIS)
showed average prices in the 100 biggest cities rose 0.1 percent
month-on-month in April, versus March's 0.4 percent rise, still
the 23rd straight month of gains.
Compared with a year earlier, home prices rose 9.1 percent
in April, moderating from a 10.0 percent gain in March and
marking the fourth consecutive month of slowing year-on-year
gains, CREIS said.
"The slowing broader economy, tighter credit conditions for
the industry, plus rising expectations that local governments
would loosen property controls have combined to dampen home
price growth in April," said CREIS, a consultancy linked to
China's largest online property information firm, Soufun
Holdings.
Official media reported on Tuesday that the city of Nanning,
in China's southern Guangxi province, has eased rules on house
buying as it looks to boost the local economy, raising
speculation this could be the start of a series of local level
support measures.
China's property market has lost steam since late 2013 as
authorities tightened controls on speculative buying, and as
banks made it harder for home buyers and small developers to get
loans.
Analysts believe that China's property market could be one
threat to Beijing's plan to manage a slowdown in growth, as
evidence mounts of a rapid cooling in what had been one of the
few strong spots in the world's second-largest
economy.
Official figures showed China's home price rises slowed to
an eight-month low in March as some developers started to cut
prices. China's statistical bureau is due to publish official
home price data for 70 major cities for April on May 18.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Chris Gallagher)