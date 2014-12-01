BEIJING Dec 1 Chinese home prices fell again in
November from the previous month, two private surveys showed on
Monday, pointing to a persistent property downturn despite
efforts by the authorities to energise the market.
Prices of new homes in 288 cities fell an average 0.27
percent in November from October, the eighth consecutive drop on
a monthly basis, a poll by real estate services firm E-House
China Holdings Ltd showed.
Compared to a year ago, home prices in November were still
up a barely perceptible 0.04 percent, compared with October's
1.1 percent annual increase.
A separate survey by China Real Estate Index System(CREIS)
showed average prices in the 100 biggest cities fell 0.38
percent in November from October, the seventh monthly drop in a
row, according to its figures.
Compared with a year ago, home prices dropped 1.6 percent in
November, the second consecutive month showing an annual fall,
said CREIS, a consultancy linked to China's largest property
data provider, Soufun Holdings
But in a microscopic sign of the property market bottoming
out, home prices in the country's 10 wealthiest cities showed a
0.07 percent in November from October, the first month-on-month
increase after dropping for the past six months, according to
CREIS.
"Although there were early indications that China's property
market had improved, most cities face large inventories of
unsold homes," said CREIS. "Home prices in major cities still
face downward pressures."
To halt the slide in home prices, China cut mortgage rates
and down payments in September for some home buyers, but
analysts doubted whether those measures would stem the weakness
in the property market.
Meanwhile, China's interest rate cut on Nov 21 may also
spark some renewed interest in housing, but insiders say it will
take more than that to spur a full rebound.
