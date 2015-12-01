BEIJING Dec 1 Growth in Chinese new home prices
quickened in November from a year earlier, two private surveys
showed on Tuesday, adding to signs of a mild recovery in the
housing market.
Prices of new homes in 288 cities rose an average 2.0
percent in November from a year earlier, the fourth straight
month of gains, a poll by property services firm Real Estate
Information Corporation (CRIC) showed.
Compared with the previous month, home prices in November
were up 0.3 percent, little changed from a 0.31 percent gain in
October, said CRIC, owned by E-House China Holding Ltd.
A separate survey by China Real Estate Index System (CREIS)
showed average prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose 2.9
percent in November compared with year-earlier levels, the
fourth year-on-year rise in a row.
"With more fiscal and monetary policies on the cards to
support the sector, there will be a 'warm winter' for the
housing market," CREIS said in a statement.
Following a year-long slump, China's home sales and prices
have increased in bigger cities over recent months, helped by a
barrage of government measures.
Many analysts expect the government to unveil more measures
to support the key sector to revive the slowing economy, as the
effects of previous policies gradually fade away.
While noting the risks of high unsold inventories, China's
President Xi Jinping said last month that China needed to reduce
the overhang to ensure sustainable development of its property
market.
