BEIJING Dec 1 Growth in Chinese new home prices quickened in November from a year earlier, two private surveys showed on Tuesday, adding to signs of a mild recovery in the housing market.

Prices of new homes in 288 cities rose an average 2.0 percent in November from a year earlier, the fourth straight month of gains, a poll by property services firm Real Estate Information Corporation (CRIC) showed.

Compared with the previous month, home prices in November were up 0.3 percent, little changed from a 0.31 percent gain in October, said CRIC, owned by E-House China Holding Ltd.

A separate survey by China Real Estate Index System (CREIS) showed average prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose 2.9 percent in November compared with year-earlier levels, the fourth year-on-year rise in a row.

"With more fiscal and monetary policies on the cards to support the sector, there will be a 'warm winter' for the housing market," CREIS said in a statement.

Following a year-long slump, China's home sales and prices have increased in bigger cities over recent months, helped by a barrage of government measures.

Many analysts expect the government to unveil more measures to support the key sector to revive the slowing economy, as the effects of previous policies gradually fade away.

While noting the risks of high unsold inventories, China's President Xi Jinping said last month that China needed to reduce the overhang to ensure sustainable development of its property market. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)