BEIJING, April 1 Growth in China's new home
prices quickened in March, two private surveys showed on Friday,
evidence that housing prices are continuing to heat up even amid
government cooling steps.
Prices of new homes in 288 cities in March rose an average
5.6 percent from a year earlier, the eighth straight month of
gains, a poll by property services firm Real Estate Information
Corporation (CRIC) showed. The rise in March was faster than an
increase of 4.3 percent in February.
Against the previous month, home prices in March were up 1.2
percent compared with a 0.9 percent gain in February, said the
CRIC, owned by E-House China Holdings Ltd.
A separate survey by China Real Estate Index System
(CREIS)showed average prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose
7.4 percent in March compared with year-earlier levels, the
eighth year-on-year rise in a row.
"With big cities tightening housing policies, the disparity
between supply and demand will be eased and the trend of rapid
rises in home prices will be curbed," CREIS said in a statement.
China's big cities, including Shenzhen, Shanghai and
Nanjing, unveiled a series of measures in recent weeks to cool
their overheating housing markets after home prices and sales
surged.
So far, the recovery in China's housing market has been
confined to the country's big cities. Small cities are still
struggling with high inventories of unsold homes with many
unveiling measures to stimulate home buying.
