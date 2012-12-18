Nobody at White House will say whether Trump believes in climate change
BEIJING Dec 18 Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in major Chinese cities in November, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
Home price figures published since January 2011 are not comparable with previous periods as the agency has introduced a new method for calculating the data.
(Percent change from a year earlier):
Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012 Nov -0.7 0.7 0.4 -0.8 0.7 -0.7 0.6
Oct -1.1 -0.2 -0.4 -1.3 -0.1 -1.6 -0.1
Sep -1.3 -0.5 -0.6 -1.6 -0.7 -2.1 -0.5
Aug -1.4 -0.6 -0.8 -1.5 -1.0 -2.2 -0.9
Jul -1.5 -0.7 -1.1 -1.5 -1.3 -2.4 -1.5
Jun -1.5 -1.0 -1.0 -1.5 -1.6 -2.5 -1.9
May -1.5 -1.2 -1.1 -1.6 -1.6 -2.3 -1.9
Apr -1.2 -1.0 -1.6 -1.3 -1.2 -1.6 -1.8
Mar -0.7 -0.8 -1.2 -0.8 -0.3 -0.6 -1.5
Feb 0.0 -0.4 -0.7 -0.4 0.3 -0.2 -1.1
Jan 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.7 1.1 1.0 -0.7 2011 Dec 1.4 1.0 1.2 1.8 3.1 3.1 -0.6
Nov 2.2 1.3 2.0 2.4 6.0 4.1 0.1
Oct 2.8 1.7 2.9 2.9 6.1 4.4 1.2
Sep 3.5 1.8 3.1 3.1 6.3 4.5 2.2
Aug 4.1 1.9 3.4 2.8 7.0 4.9 4.2
Jul 4.3 1.9 4.2 2.5 6.4 4.7 5.6
Jun 4.2 2.2 3.9 2.2 5.4 4.6 5.8
May 4.1 2.1 3.4 1.4 5.1 3.7 5.3
Apr 4.3 2.8 4.9 1.3 3.8 3.1 5.3
Mar 5.2 4.9 6.6 1.7 2.7 3.1 5.6
Feb 5.7 6.8 6.7 2.3 0.6 3.2 6.2
Jan 5.9 6.8 6.7 1.5 0.1 3.1 7.9
(Percent change from a month earlier):
Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012 Nov 0.3 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.6 0.6 0.5
Oct 0.05 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.2
Sep 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.1 -0.1
Aug 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.1 0.2
Jul 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.1
Jun 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.2 -0.1 0.0
May -0.1 0.0 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 0.0
Apr -0.3 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.4 0.0
Mar -0.3 -0.4 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 0.2
Feb -0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1
Jan -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 2011 Dec -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.4 -0.5 -0.3
Nov -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.1
Oct -0.2 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2
Sep 0.0 0.0 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4
Aug 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4
Jul 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2
Jun 0.1 0.0 -0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.0
May 0.2 0.1 -0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.2
Apr 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.7 0.3
Mar 0.3 0.0 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.6
Feb 0.4 0.4 0.9 0.9 0.6 1.0 0.4
Jan 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 1.7 2.0 -0.1
Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
