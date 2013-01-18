Fitch Affirms Xuzhou Economic and Technology at 'BB+/Stable'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Xuzhou Economic and Technology Development Zone State-Owned Assets Management Co., Ltd.'s (XETZ) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the USD300 million 4.5% notes due 2019 issued by XETZ's wholly owned subsidiary, Xuzhou Economic and Technology Development Zone International Investment Co., Ltd., at 'BB+