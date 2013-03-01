BEIJING, March 1 Average home prices in China's
100 biggest cities rose for the ninth straight month in February
although the pace of increase slowed, a private survey showed on
Friday, amid talk of fresh policy measures to curb housing
inflation.
Average home prices in February climbed 0.8 percent from
January to 9,893 yuan ($1,600) per square metre, said the China
Real Estate System (CREIS), a consultancy affiliated with
China's largest online real estate company Soufun Holdings
.
The pace, however, moderated from January's month-on-month
increase of 1 percent, it said.
The survey also showed home prices rose 2.5 percent in
February from a year ago, more than doubling January's 1.2
percent annual pace and marking the third straight month of
year-on-year increase.
Rising home prices have reignited concerns about property
inflation and analysts say local governments may announce plans
to tighten property purchases after Beijing reiterated its
pledge to calm the house market.
Average home prices in China's top 10 cities, including
Beijing and Shanghai, rose 1.1 percent in February from January
and were up 4.3 percent from a year ago, according to CREIS.
Home prices started to rebound in mid-2012 as the central
bank began to expand monetary easing as part of Beijing's
growth-supporting policies.
China's fight against property speculation has headed into
its third year, but high housing prices are still far beyond the
reach of ordinary Chinese.
($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)