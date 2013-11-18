* Home prices hit fresh record highs in October

* Long-term reform plans on the way for a sustainable market

* No quick effect seen, expanding property tax weigh on the market

* More details needed to gauge how far efforts would go (Recasts, adds comments)

By Xiaoyi Shao and Natalie Thomas

BEIJING, Nov 18 China's plans to stabilise its runaway property market face a stiff challenge after home prices surged to fresh record highs in October, with the measures likely to take a few years to have their desired impact.

Home prices in large Chinese cities have continued to set records despite a four-year long government campaign to cool the market, adding to the threat of a price bubble and social unrest as housing becomes increasingly unaffordable.

Responding to these concerns, the leadership pledged to push forward property tax legislation and allow farmers to sell their land more freely as part of its boldest set of economic and social reforms in nearly three decades.

Analysts said timing is the key. While the measures in the reform plan are aimed at long-term stability for the property market, any delay in the implementation could be problematic.

"The whole picture is that the central government is trying to transfer the property controlling mechanism from the short term to the long term," said Edison Bian, property analyst with China Construction Bank International Securities Ltd in Hong Kong.

"Next year is crucial for them to introduce long term controlling policies. If that's the case then there's nothing to be worried about. If they miss these golden opportunities then we're going to start to worry about a collapse on a wider scale," Bian said.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities in October rose a record 9.6 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from National Bureau of Statistics data on Monday. It was the tenth straight month of year-on-year increases.

The latest data showed prices in the largest cities continued to charge ahead. Prices in the capital Beijing rose 16.4 in October from a year ago, with Shanghai up 17.8 and the southern cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen up about 20 percent.

All four cities posted the largest gains since the data series began in January 2011.

Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have already announced a number of tightening measures, including raising minimum down payments for second-home buyers, making more land available and pushing forward the construction of affordable housing.

Such measures seem to be having some effect, with home prices rising 0.6 percent from the previous month in October nationwide, easing from September's gains of 0.7 percent. Month-on-month gains had topped 1 percent as recently as April.

TAX TOP OF AGENDA

Policy makers are keen not to bring the market to a shuddering halt as real estate is a major driver of the economy, supporting some 40 other industries and generating about 16 percent of the country's $8.5 trillion GDP.

Property prices have climbed despite slower economic growth and government efforts to curb them in large part because of the view that property is one of the best investment options, and also due to local government land sales for much-needed revenues.

Most analysts expect a broad implementation of the property tax is top of the agenda, though it would still take time due to a complicated legislation process.

"The promised property tax, if implemented in a wide area, will likely discourage investment in properties as the carrying cost becomes more apparent and increase the supply of homes for the rental market," UBS economist Tao Wang said in a note to clients.

"But the legislation and the implementation will likely take quite some time. We think the earliest possible time for a widespread property tax would be in 2015," Wang added.

Currently property tax is levied annually on owners of spacious and expensive homes in the two pilot cities, Shanghai and Chongqing. But the tax has had little effect due to its low rate and limited coverage.

"The question over the property tax is whether they are going to increase the tax rate and cover more existing homes, there are still no details," said Liu Yuan, a head of research at property consultancy Centaline in Shanghai.

Analysts said the proposal to allow rural construction land to be transferred to the urban land market is expected to increase land supply and eventually lead to lower land prices.

"With land reform in the future local governments will no longer be the only ones selling the land, rural residents will be participating in the land market as well," said Jinsong Du, property analyst with Credit Suisse in Hong Kong.

"If local governments' attitudes towards land sales change completely, then the whole dynamic of housing prices, housing supply and demand will change as well."

Still, Du noted that it may take five to 10 years to carry out land reform.

At the same time, plans to scrap the household registration system for small- and medium-sized cities, could act to spur property demand there, balancing out the market by narrowing the price rises between cities of different sizes. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)