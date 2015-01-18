* Dec home prices fell for 4th month y/y

* Dec sales hit highest level in 2014

* Support measures boost sales

* High inventory still hamper recovery (Adds detail)

By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing

BEIJING, Jan 18 China's new home prices fell significantly in December for a fourth straight month with persistent oversupply expected to keep pressure on real estate prices and investment, even as year-end sales surged.

Average new home prices across China fell 4.3 percent last month compared with year-ago levels, a faster decline than the 3.7 percent drop seen in November, according to Reuters calculations from official data published on Sunday.

The National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) data showed new home prices fell year-on-year in 68 of the 70 major cities it monitors, unchanged from November, even as year-end sales volumes surged.

Liu Jianwei, senior statistician at the NBS, said recent policy relaxations including November's official interest rate cut and cheaper loans had boosted home-buying interest as developers pushed year-end sales.

Property sales in December in 70 major cities hit the highest level seen in 2014, up nearly 9 percent from November, according to data from the NBS.

China's top listed residential developer China Vanke reported a 129 percent surge in sales in the last month of 2014 from a year earlier, while sales over the same period for mid-sized Country Garden leapt 167 percent.

The gloomy house price news foreshadowed economic growth data for 2014 due out on Tuesday, with expansion expected to slow to 7.2 percent, the weakest since the depths of the global financial crisis.

With real-estate investment accounting for about 15 percent of China's GDP growth, a 9 percent decline in new floor space under construction in the first 11 months of 2014 could take a heavy toll.

"We expect China's GDP growth to slow further in 2015 to 6.8 percent, as the ongoing property downturn leads to further weakness in construction and industrial production, and related investment," Tao Wang, China economist at UBS, wrote in a note.

China's real estate market has been plagued by falling prices and high inventories in recent months, crimping demand in 40 economic sectors ranging from steel to cement to furniture.

STOCK OVERHANG TO PERSIST

Property researcher CRIC said housing supply remains excessive despite the pick-up in sales, with only two major cities out of 23 it studied seeing a decline in inventory at the end of December, .

"In most Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities, inventory destocking remains the main task for local property markets in 2015," noted Liu Yuan, the head of research at Shanghai property consultant Centaline.

Yet despite falling prices and a stock overhang, several Chinese developers have said they will launch more housing projects in 2015 as they strive to meet sales targets and boost market share - at the risk of adding to already-bloated inventories.

(Additional reporting By Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Eric Meijer)