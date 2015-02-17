(Repeats to fix formatting)
* Jan home prices fell for 9th month m/m, 5th month y/y
* Beijing, Shanghai prices stabilizing
* Prices more polarized - NBS
* Easing policies favour demand, but real recovery yet to
come - Vanke
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Feb 17 Average new home prices in
China's major cities fell for the ninth straight month in
January but showed some signs of stabilising in the top cities
in a small sign that the worst may be over for the ailing
property sector.
Still, market watchers say a nationwide rebound is unlikely
in the near term due to a massive overhang of unsold homes -
especially in the so-called "lower-tier" cities, where falls in
new home prices accelerated last month.
The property industry accounts for some 15 percent of
China's gross domestic product, so signs of a bottoming out in
the sector would be good news for the government and central
bank after economic growth slowed to a 24-year low last year.
Average new home prices in 70 major cities were down 0.4
percent in January from December, a ninth straight monthly drop
following December's fall of 0.3 percent.
New home prices in Beijing fell 0.1 percent between December
and January, slowing from a 0.2 percent fall in December from
November, while Shanghai prices were flat after eight straight
month-on-month falls.
"The January property price data are consistent with our
view that the property market correction will last throughout
2015, with divergences among cities, as tier-one cities likely
receive more support from the demand side, while the oversupply
situation in lower-tier cities continues," said Nomura economist
Yang Zhao.
Liu Jianwei, senior statistician at the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS), noted in a statement that prices became more
polarized among different cities in January, with first-tier
centres stabilising while second-tier cities narrowed their
declines and third-tier markets saw faster falls.
Given stabilising prices, some major developers said they
are planning to raise prices for new luxury projects in prime
areas this year.
"Policies since September were favourable to mass buyers but
home prices came down in Q4 because developers were slashing
prices to meet target and get rid of inventory," said Mao
Daqing, Vanke China's vice president and head of its Beijing
operation. Vanke is China's largest listed
residential developer.
"In Q1, developers could take a breather from pushing sales
so prices were back to normal levels and that's why you see
declines narrowing. But it doesn't mean the market is
recovering, nor are prices rising again."
China cut mortgage rates and downpayment levels for some
home buyers in September, for the first time since the 2008
global financial crisis.
New mortgage loans granted in January doubled from the
previous month to 329.4 billion yuan ($52.67 billion), official
data showed last week, showing Beijing's loosening monetary
policy was bearing fruit.
Mao said Beijing is expected to see a large number of new
property launches in the second half of 2015, with prices set
above what the market was likely to bear.
"These are not luxury developments but their prices will be
luxurized, because land prices have been growing exponentially
in the past two years," Mao said.
Against year-ago levels, the NBS data showed new home prices
fell for the fifth consecutive month, down 5.1 percent,
accelerating from the annual 4.3 percent fall in December.
Of the 70 major cities the NBS monitors, 64 posted a monthly
decline, down from December's 66.
With the property market and high debt levels remaining key
risks, economists polled by Reuters forecast China's growth will
cool further this year to around 7 percent, even with further
stimulus measures.
($1 = 6.2546 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)