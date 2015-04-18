By Clare Jim
China's average new home
prices continued to fall in March, but on a narrowing trend that
is expected to continue as the government's stimulus policies
bolster sales volumes.
Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities dropped
6.1 percent last month from a year ago, the seventh consecutive
month fall, following February's 5.7 percent decline.
But the monthly fall between March and February was 0.1
percent, narrowing from a 0.4 percent fall in the previous
month, with the capital city of Beijing braking eight
consecutive drops and rising 0.3 percent, as prices continue to
stabilize.
China's gross domestic product grew at its slowest pace in
six years at the start of 2015, building expectations that
authorities will roll out more policy stimulus to avert a
sharper slowdown.
Growth in China's real estate investment in the first
quarter slowed to 8.5 percent from a year earlier, the lowest
rate since 2009 as developers focused on clearing excess
inventory, but property sales volume's decline narrowed, down
9.2 percent.
Price recovery will be slow, however, weighed by inventory
still at its high level especially in the lower-tier cities, as
many developers are resorting to price cuts to reach sales
targets.
"The slowing decline in home prices was in line with
expectations and it didn't show big improvement. After the
stimulus policies in late March, we have to have at least three
more months of solid data to confirm a bottoming of the housing
downturn," said Roselea Yao, an economist at Gavekal Dragonomics
based in Beijing.
"If we don't see much better data, the government will have
to roll out more loosening policies such as raising the
household leverage."
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Saturday
showed new home prices in Beijing rose 0.3 percent between March
and February, bouncing from a 0.2 percent fall in February from
January, while Shanghai prices were flat following a 0.1 percent
fall. Another top-tier city, Shenzhen, rose 0.7 percent after
0.2 percent last month.
Liu Jianwei, a senior statistician at NBS, said in a
statement that he expected home sales and prices to continue to
stabilize.
China has implemented a series of loosening policies since
the third quarter in 2014, relaxing home purchase restrictions,
cutting interest rates, and easing bank reserve requirements to
bolster the housing market, which accounts for some 15 percent
of GDP.
The latest policy measures include lowering second-home
mortgage terms and increasing home-buying tax breaks.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)