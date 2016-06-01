HONG KONG, June 1 China's new home prices rose
further in May, two private surveys showed on Wednesday, with
values rising at their fastest pace in second-tier cities and
reinforcing concerns that some parts of the property market are
overheating.
Prices of new homes in 100 biggest cities in May rose an
average 10.3 percent from a year earlier, quickening from 9
percent in April, a poll by property services firm China Real
Estate Index System (CREIS) showed.
Against the previous month, May home prices were up 1.7
percent from April, compared with a 1.45 percent gain in the
previous month.
"Growth in first-tier cities were flat from the previous
month, while growth in second-tier accelerated further and
their-tier contracted slightly," CREIS said in a statement.
"Looking forward, some cities still see overheating risks in
both housing and land market, so government will continue to
monitor closely and introduce tightening measures."
China's home prices posted their fastest growth in two years
in April, official data showed, with gains in regional centres
indicating a broader recovery in the country's housing market
beyond the major cities.
China's eastern cities of Nanjing and Suzhou last month
limited the highest bidding price developers can offer in land
auctions, in an effort to control surging land costs that have
been driving up home prices.
A separate survey by Real Estate Information Corporation
(CRIC) showed average prices in China's 288 cities rose 8.8
percent in May compared with year-earlier levels, the tenth
consecutive year-on-year rise.
The prices climbed 1.6 percent from April, also accelerated
from 1.5 percent in the previous month.
The survey said among the 288 cities, 169 showed a rise in
prices, 8 cities less than April, reflecting more efforts would
be needed to ease the housing glut in smaller cities.
(Reporting By Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)