* Dec home prices fell for 4th month y/y
* Dec sales hit highest level in 2014
* Support measures boost sales
* High inventory still hampers recovery
By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Jan 18 China's new home prices fell
significantly in December for a fourth straight month even as
year-end sales volumes surged, a sombre omen for fourth-quarter
2014 economic growth data due out later in the week.
Sunday's gloomy National Bureau of Statistics' data
foreshadowed weak economic figures set for Tuesday, with
expansion expected to slow to 7.2 percent, the weakest since the
depths of the global financial crisis.
Falling property prices are likely to keep pressure on
policymakers to head off a sharper slowdown this year.
The expected slowdown in growth of the world's
second-largest economy, from 7.3 percent in the July-September
quarter, means the full-year figure would undershoot the
government's 7.5 percent target and mark the weakest expansion
in 24 years.
If the GDP data proves worse than expected, some analysts
say the People's Bank of China (PBOC) could cut interest rates
further or lower reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for all banks.
A reserve ratio cut would give banks greater capacity to
lend, but many market watchers question if they would be willing
to increase their exposure as economic conditions deteriorate.
With real-estate investment accounting for about 15 percent
of China's GDP growth, a 9 percent decline in new floor space
under construction in the first 11 months of 2014 could take a
heavy toll.
"We expect China's GDP growth to slow further in 2015 to 6.8
percent, as the ongoing property downturn leads to further
weakness in construction and industrial production, and related
investment," Tao Wang, China economist at UBS, wrote in a note.
China's real estate market has been plagued by falling
prices and high inventories in recent months, crimping demand in
40 economic sectors ranging from steel to cement to furniture.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed
December's new home prices fell an average 4.3 percent
year-on-year in 68 of the 70 major cities it monitors.
But in something of a policy success for Beijing, property
sales volumes in December in 70 major cities hit the highest
level seen in 2014, up nearly 9 percent from November, according
to data from the NBS.
Liu Jianwei, senior statistician at the NBS, said recent
policy concessions, including November's official interest rate
cut and cheaper loans, had boosted home-buying interest as
developers pushed year-end sales.
China Vanke, China's top listed residential
developer, reported a 129 percent surge in sales in December
from a year earlier, while sales over the same period for
mid-sized Country Garden leapt 167 percent.
But Wang Jun, senior economist at China Centre for
International Economic Exchanges, a Beijing-based think tank,
noted: "The oversupply fundamentals of China's property market
have not been changed even though sales improved.
"Developers are not so confident on the property market
outlook. That's why property investment growth continued to drop
in the past months. No doubt the slowdown of the property market
will continue to drag on the broad economy in 2015."
Property researcher CRIC concurred, saying housing supply
remains excessive despite the pick-up in sales, with only two
major cities out of 23 it studied seeing a decline in inventory
at the end of December.
"In most Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities, inventory destocking
remains the main task for local property markets in 2015," noted
Liu Yuan, the head of research at Shanghai property consultant
Centaline.
Yet despite falling prices and a stock overhang, several
Chinese developers have said they will launch more housing
projects in 2015 as they strive to meet sales targets and boost
market share - at the risk of adding to already-bloated
inventories.
(Additional reporting by Shen Yan; Editing by Eric Meijer)