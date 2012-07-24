BEIJING, July 24 China's eastern city of Nanjing
has started offering subsidies for some first-home buyers in a
bid to spur sales, state media reported on Tuesday, as local
governments seek to skirt Beijing's tough measures to tame the
property market.
Other second-tier cities may follow suit, which could
further weaken the central government's policy tightening stance
to cool the country's once red-hot real estate sector, analysts
said.
The step by the capital of Jiangsu province came just days
after an emergency notice issued by the country's land and
housing ministries, which urged local governments to firmly
implement the existing property curbs.
Under the new rules, residents who were brought into Nanjing
under a program to attract talent will enjoy government
subsidies when buying their first homes, the China Securities
Journal said.
Such residents will be allowed to borrow money from the
local housing provident fund, which offers lower mortgage rates
than commercial loans.
Some 30 Chinese cities have in recent months tweaked their
policies to make it easier for residents to buy homes, despite
repeated pledges by Premier Wen Jiabao to pull home prices down
to a "reasonable level".
Last November, Nanjing raised the ceiling of residents'
borrowing from the housing fund.
But the city's housing commission said the new move was not
a relaxation of the existing home purchase restriction policy
but only to boost demand for home buying.
"The number of residents that are eligible for the
government subsidies is very small, which will not affect the
home purchase restriction policy," an official from the
commission told a local property website.
Beijing's property curbs, which were introduced in late
2009, included restricting the number of homes each family can
buy, increase down payment ratio and mortgage rate.
China's home prices may stage a "retaliatory rebound" in the
coming year, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top
government think-tank, said in a report published in the China
Securities Journal on Tuesday.
Such local supports, along with monetary policy easing, have
led to signs of warming in the property market, with home sales
swinging into positive growth in June for the first time in
eight months and home prices stabilising.
China's central bank has cut interest rates twice this year
and freed banks to further discount borrowing costs by up to 30
percent more as policymakers made clear they would act
decisively to rekindle growth in the second half of 2012.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)