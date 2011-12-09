BEIJING, Dec 9 China's top property developers suffered a plunge in sales revenues in November as government tightening measures pushed homebuyers to the sidelines. Following is a table of sales performance for major developers that have reported November sales. (Sales revenue in billions of yuan, except China Overseas Land & Investment in billions of Hong Kong dollars; percentage changes from a year earlier) Company RIC October Percent November Percent Jan-Nov Percent 2011 Sales Change Sales Change Sales Change Target China Vanke 000002.SZ 10.34 -33.0 8.29 -35.6 115.72 +15.9 140 China Overseas Land & Investment 0688.HK 6.76 -6.6 3.50 -35.2 81.6 +38.9 80 Poly Real Estate Group 600048.SS 5.42 -39.2 4.90 -27.9 67.6 +18.3 80 Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK 4.40 -13.7 2.50 -28.6 39.4 +29.0 43 Longfor Properties 0960.HK 4.38 -11.5 3.01 -25.7 35.6 +28.6 40 Shimao Property Holdings 0813.HK 2.20 -37.0 1.70 -51.4 28.5 +4.8 36 Greentown China Holdings 3900.HK 2.10 -66.0 3.00 -41.0 30.7 -34.0 55 Guangzhou R&F Properties 2777.HK 2.05 -18.0 2.81 -37.0 26.3 -6.0 40 Beijing Capital Land 2868.HK 1.23 -20.4 1.11 -32.0 10.1 -3.2 15 (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan in Hong Kong and Yan Jiang in Beijing; Editing by Chris Lewis)