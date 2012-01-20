HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 20 Nine of the largest Chinese developers missed their sales targets for 2011, as the central government's housing restrictions bit. Home prices have been falling in China, and analysts say developers are cutting prices of new homes by as much as 30 percent in 2012 to spur sales. Home prices nationwide fell in December, the third straight month of decline. Many analysts expect declines of 10 to 20 percent this year. Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, one of the few large developers to achieve its target last year, has forecast essentially flat sales in 2012. Luxury home developer Chinese Overseas Land & Investment Ltd also hit its 2011 target, and Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd saw a large leap in sales. There is some good news as China takes a break for the Lunar New Year, which ticks over on Jan. 23. Brokerage CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets predicted property to be a "fair to fab" performer in the Year of the Dragon, in its playful annual feng shui forecast. Following are sales figures for December and for 2011 of major Chinese developers. China Overseas Land's tally converts to 70.8 billion yuan ($11.21 billion) at the current exchange rate. China Resources Land figures came from an analyst rather than the company. Most major developers saw sizeable gains for the full year in terms of sales. Greentown China saw a substantial decline and has been selling off assets. (Sales revenues in billions of yuan, or billions of HK$ for China Overseas Land & Investment; percent change from a year earlier) Company RIC December Percent 2011 Percent 2011 Sales Change Sales Change Target China Vanke 000002.SZ 5.82 -30.3 121.5 +12.4 140 Evergrande Real Estate 3333.HK 1.28 -52.6 80.4 +59.4 70 Poly Real Estate Group 600048.SS 5.62 -37.7 73.2 +10.7 80 China Overseas Land & Investment 0688.HK 5.50 -34.5 87.1 +29.8 80 Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK 3.80 +52.0 43.2 +31.0 43 Longfor Properties 0960.HK 2.65 -52.5 38.3 +14.8 40 China Resources Land 1109.HK 5.89 +150.0 36.0 +37.4 30 Greentown China Holdings 3900.HK 5.70 -44.1 33.1 -38.8 55 Agile Property Holdings 3383.HK 3.50 -49.3 31.5 -2.5 37 Gemdale Corp 600383.SS 4.71 +18.0 30.9 +9.1 40 Shimao Property Holdings 0813.HK 2.20 -34.7 30.7 +0.7 36 Guangzhou R&F Properties 2777.HK 3.03 -7.3 30.0 -6.8 40 Sino-Ocean Land Holdings 3377.HK 3.10 na 27.0 +25.0 30 ($1 = 7.7661 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG, and Langi Chiang in BEIJING)