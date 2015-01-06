HONG KONG Jan 6 China's stronger-than-seasonal
property sales in December point to a recovery in market
sentiment thanks to looser housing and monetary policy, with the
upbeat momentum expected to swing into 2015, analysts said.
But with oversupply still looming large, any recovery -
especially in home prices - is likely to be slow, tempering
hopes that housing could provide a badly needed boost to the
Chinese economy as it struggles to overcome the slowest growth
since the global financial crisis.
"December sales figures were a positive surprise because
they were better than the September and October figures which
were traditionally the golden and silver month," Macquarie
analyst David Ng said. "They're stimulated by loosening
policies."
Ng said however that sales would see slow, healthy growth
rather than a big rebound.
China's top listed residential developer China Vanke
reported a 129 percent surge in sales in the last
month of 2014 from a year earlier, while sales over the same
period for mid-sized Country Garden leapt 167 percent.
Sixty percent of China's major cities recorded a rise in
sales volume in December, according to housing data researcher
CRIC, with first-tier cities rising the most, up more than 15
percent from November and over 45 percent from a year earlier.
China has put in place a series of stimulus measures
including interest rate cuts to spur home buying demand and
market liquidity since the third quarter.
Betting on even looser policy to come, investors have been
snapping up property shares, pushing the property sub-index
in Shanghai to its highest since February 2008.
But housing supply remains excessive despite the pick-up in
sales, with only two major cities out of 23 seeing a decline in
inventory at the end of December, CRIC data showed.
"Inventory is high. We can't raise prices until after the
market digests them, " said a chief executive officer of a
developer based in southern Guangdong province. "The sales went
up but prices didn't; it won't be easy for us to raise prices."
China's new home prices fell for the 11th consecutive month
in November by an annual 3.7 percent, the biggest drop since
2011. Property sales hit 132.2 million square metres, the
highest level in 11 months, though still down 11 percent from a
year earlier.
The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) said in a
report last month it expects home prices in first and
second-tier cities to continue to fall in 2015 on high
inventory, while prices in third and fourth-tier cities would
stabilise.
In terms of full-year results, a breakdown of sales figures
also underscores the increasing polarisation between large and
small players, leading to quicker consolidation. CASS forecasts
that half of the developers will "vanish".
China has an estimated 50,000 developers although only 80
account for close to 40 percent of market share.
The largest companies tend to grow faster. Seven developers
with over 100 billion yuan in sales, including Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties and Evergrande Real Estate
, on average sold 24 percent more in 2014, while those
with 30-100 billion sales grew at 14.6 percent, according to
housing researcher China Index Academy.
Unlisted state-backed Greenland Group said its 2014
contracted sales jumped 50 percent from a year earlier to 240.8
billion yuan, topping China Vanke for the first
time.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)