HONG KONG Aug 11 China's big property
developers saw sales jump in July, as realtors said some
investors sought refuge from the mainland's $4 trillion stock
market rout by pulling their money out of shares and putting it
into bricks and mortar.
As the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourse indices slid 14 percent
in July, extending a June valuation slide triggered by economic
jitters, monthly sales at 18 firms surveyed by Reuters showed
double-digit percentage gains in price and volume compared with
a year ago.
The numbers reported by firms like China Vanke
will ease concerns that investors might rush to sell
property to repay stock margin calls, undermining Beijing
efforts since last year to reverse a housing slowdown. Vanke,
China's top residential property developer, said its July sales
by area grew 33 percent, while the value increased 79 percent.
"Property sales last month didn't experience the slowdown we
anticipated. This shows that China's real demand in housing is
very strong, and some investors might have moved their money to
real estate from stocks as they didn't want to risk speculating
anymore," said David Hui, sales director at realtor Centaline
Property.
Boosted by new sales launches, the positive trend in what is
typically a slack month - hot July and August weather
traditionally discourages buyers - will be welcomed by both the
government and industry players. As well as interest rate cuts,
Beijing has rolled out relaxed tax rules and downpayment
requirements on second homes to counter a housing slowdown seen
as a major risk to the world's second-largest economy.
"July sales were very robust. The impact from stock market
was more on sentiment rather than actual sales," an official of
state-backed developer China Resources Land said,
referring to its new launches in Shenzhen and Beijing.
As developers push on new launches towards year-end to meet
full-year sales targets, optimism is growing for September and
October - "gold" and "silver" months respectively, according to
Chinese tradition.
China's top economic planner, the National Development and
Reform Commission, said earlier on Monday that the property
market was likely to continue to improve in the second half of
this year, a good sign for an economy struggling to bolster the
pace of growth.
Home sales area jumped 57.5 percent in July from a year
early, according to researcher China Real Estate Index System
(CREIS) that tracks 35 major cities. Official July data will be
published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
In a separate survey that tracks 100 cities, CREIS said home
prices rose 0.54 percent in July compared to June, posting the
third consecutive month of increase.
