By Clare Jim
| HONG KONG, August 6
HONG KONG, August 6 China's property developers
are returning to the asset securitisation market after a
three-year absence, prompted by lighter rules on how they can
package up and sell future cash flows to raise funding.
Shimao Property Holdings, a major developer, has
packaged its future management fees into an asset-backed
securitisation worth 1.5 billion yuan ($243 million) which will
start trading next week.
The success of this funding deal could attract followers
into China's securitisation market, emboldened by April's change
in rules allowing companies selling asset-backed securities
(ABS) merely to register with the central bank, rather than
having to seek regulatory review and approval as in the past.
It also could help fulfil the property sector's search for
cheaper and more diverse sources of funding as it tackles
slowing sales and squeezed margins.
Shenzhen-based Bosera Asset Management Co. has structured
the deal which it said comprises five tranches with a maximum
5-year maturity and a coupons paying between 5.5 percent and 7.1
percent, and had been fully subscribed by banks.
"We're also talking to Shimao about securitising its hotel
room income and car park fees, but it's not confirmed yet," said
the official, who asked not to be identified as he was not
allowed to speak to the media.
The last known deal in which future flows in the real
estate sector were securitised was in 2012, when state-backed
Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town packaged and sold its
theme park admission ticket receipts, issuing securities worth
18.5 billion yuan.
"In China, overall refinancing channels for the real estate
industry are limited," said Rainy Du, a partner at Beta
Consulting Company. "As the requirements for issuing
asset-backed securities (ABS) were lowered, more new products
are expected in the market."
Du said developers had previously raised funds mainly
through less-regulated trust products, which pool money from
cash-rich individuals and companies to make high-interest loans,
and are at the heart of the China's vast and opaque shadow
banking system.
"But you can't pay just 5.5 percent on a trust product
because it's also sold to retail investors who seek a higher
return," she said, adding the lower yields might encourage more
developers to issue asset-backed securities.
Typically, ABS products could include all forms of
receivables, be they from property sales or management fees.
China's securitisation market had new issues totalling $45
billion last year and is set to grow 50 to 100 percent this
year, rating agency Moody's Investors Service forecast. New
issuance in the first quarter was $17.7 billion.
Even at interest rates as low as the 5.5 percent which
Shimao offers on its cheapest tranche, returns are higher than
the average 3.78 percent offered on preference ABS in the second
quarter, reflecting the higher risk premium demanded by
investors for Shimao's securitisation, even though it is
AAA-rated by Moody's local affiliate China Cheng Xin
International Credit Rating.
In the event of a default, preferred ABS investors have the
right to be paid out of the borrower's underlying assets first.
Though ABS are known to generally have a lower risk of
default, the recent stock market rout might make investors more
wary of such products.
"Innovation is not easy, because investors will not be
familiar with the new product," said Zhao Xijun, deputy dean of
the School of Finance at Renmin University of China.
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by He Li in BEIJING; Editing by Vidya
Ranganathan and Eric Meijer)