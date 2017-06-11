By Andrew Galbraith and Yawen Chen
| SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 11
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 11 Hundreds of
demonstrators have marched through a shopping district in the
Chinese city of Shanghai protesting against changes to housing
regulations, in a rare show of public dissent in the financial
hub.
Footage of the late Saturday protests shared on social media
showed hundreds, if not thousands, of demonstrators holding
placards and shouting slogans while marching along Nanjing Road,
a glitzy shopping strip in the city centre.
One video seen by Reuters showed police setting up blockades
and dragging a demonstrator away. Media carried no reports of
the demonstrations, while mentions of the protests on social
media were scrubbed by internet censors.
Shanghai police did not respond to requests for comment.
Two witnesses told Reuters about 10 of the protesters who
were hoisting banners and appeared to be leading the
demonstrations were taken away by police.
"One whole side of the street in front of the Apple store
was filled with people," said one nearby stall owner who
declined to be identified, adding the crowd gathered around 8
p.m. and dispersed by 10 p.m.
"The police came and took the leaders away."
Protesters were angry about measures announced on May 17 by
Shanghai's housing bureau to "clean-up and rectify" commercial
office projects that had been converted into apartments to cater
for residential needs, in a grey area property developers
previously exploited by acquiring land at cheaper prices than
residential-zoned land.
The government measures, part of a bid to keep property
speculation and soaring real estate prices in check, required
developers and buyers to rectify violations such as separately
installed toilets and kitchens before they are able to be sold
on, effectively rendering them uninhabitable and worth a
fraction of the purchase price.
A total of 17 million square metres of such projects are
targeted by the campaign, the Shanghai government said on its
social media account, of which 5 million square metres have been
delivered to buyers.
"They are shouting for their only home in Shanghai, bought
by their whole family's savings through legal means," one person
said in a Weibo social media post, which was later deleted.
"This year the government suddenly changed policies, saying
it's not allowed to live in there, leaving hundreds of thousands
of ordinary homeowners unable to normally sell their homes."
Protests, while still relatively rare in China, increasingly
break out over contentious issues including the construction of
garbage incinerators or pollution from factories near homes.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Yawen Chen in
Beijing; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Robert Birsel)