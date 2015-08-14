HONG KONG Aug 14 Standard & Poor's said on
Friday the magnitude of yuan devaluation is not significant
enough to cause a deterioration in the credit profile of Chinese
property developers, as it expects the currency to depreciate
only by a low single digit.
China's central bank devalued the yuan in a
surprise move on Tuesday, driving the currency to a 4-year low
and raising concerns over a spike in financing costs for
developers with high overseas debt ratios. The Chinese currency
has lost some 3.1 percent since Tuesday.
Analysts said around 40 percent of developers' total debts
were denominated in U.S. or Hong Kong dollars as of the end of
2014, with China Overseas Land & Investment and China
Resources Land's ratios at more than 70 percent.
"Debt servicing will be more costly, but developers will not
really suffer that much. Those with higher offshore debt
exposure are also the stronger players in the sector and they
have enough buffer, so there won't be a big impact on their
credit profile," S&P's corporate ratings senior director
Christopher Yip told a telephone conference.
Yip said increasing issuance in the onshore corporate bond
market will help to alleviate some pressure on funding costs.
S&P on Friday raised its forecast on China's property sales
growth to 5 to 10 percent on expectations the sector will
continue to recover, supported by stimulus policies.
The rating agency also revised up growth expectations on
home average selling prices to flat to 5 percent in the next six
to 12 months, on improved home buyer confidence. The forecast on
both sales and prices were both down 5 percent to flat
previously.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)