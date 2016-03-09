HONG KONG, March 9 Standard & Poor's raised its
forecast for China's property sales and prices on Wednesday,
predicting they would rise by 5-10 percent this year on
stronger-than-expected government support for the market, which
has been dragging on the broader economy.
But it added that competition for land in top-tier cities
could intensify, eroding developers' profit margins.
S&P had previously forecast growth in property sales by
value and average selling prices in 2016 would be flat to 5
percent this year.
The credit rating agency also raised its forecast for sales
volume from flat to up to 5 percent growth.
S&P sees moderate growth in property investment from rated
developers this year, in contrast to nationwide property
investment, whose growth cooled to just 1 percent in 2015, the
slowest in nearly seven years even as national sales improved.
Some analysts believe property investment will likely fall
this year as developers slow new construction due to a glut of
unsold homes.
"Developers who picked up destocking will (now) need to
speed up construction as the government continues to support the
sector," S&P corporate ratings director Cindy Huang said in a
conference call with reporters.
But she warned of credit risks for developers as they step
up land acquisitions and construction.
"Land costs in first-tier cities are increasing
significantly. Developers buy this expensive land as they expect
home prices to increase, but once the government starts to taper
price growth, it will be a significant risk."
Fuelled by a series of government support measures, China's
home prices rose 2.5 percent nationwide in January from a year
earlier but have shot markedly higher in the country's biggest
cities, with prices in Shenzhen up nearly 52 percent.
The Shanghai Securities News on Wednesday quoted central
bank vice governor Pan Gongsheng Pan as saying the central bank,
banking regulator and the housing ministry are studying measures
to address rising housing prices in tier one cities.
Land minister Jiang Daming said later on Wednesday that
China will boost land supply appropriately in cities where
prices rise quickly.
Huang added that refinancing risk for developers was low as
onshore funding conditions improve, and she expected possible
defaults in the next 12 to 18 months to be lower.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)