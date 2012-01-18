(For a previous digest, please see )

BEIJING Jan 18 Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.

The property sector is a pillar of the Chinese economy, accounting for about 10 percent of GDP. In response to soaring prices, the government has taken an array of measures since late 2009 to curb growth in the sector, but the delicate application of economic levers has raised separate concerns that the government moves could destabilise the market.

REUTERS NEWS

Jan 18 - China's new home prices fell for the third straight month in December, a Reuters index based on latest official data showed, and may drop further as Beijing sticks to its tightening campaign despite signs the once-hot real estate market is cooling.

Jan 17 - Annual growth in China's real estate investment, a main driver of the economy, slowed in December to its slowest pace in a year, falling in tandem with property sales revenues.

Jan 16 - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the second-biggest developer in China by sales value, forecast flat 2012 sales and said the wider property market would be gloomy in the first quarter, with no improvement until after the lunar new year.

Jan 16 - China's fledgling real estate investment fund market could see a surge of activity in 2012 as property developers launch their own vehicles in a desperate bid to bridge an estimated $111 billion financing gap in the year ahead.

Jan 10 - China's average home prices will probably fall between 10 to 20 percent in 2012, a pace modest enough to prevent a hard landing of the economy, with the biggest declines expected in major cities such as Beijing, a Reuters poll showed.

Jan 9 - The Guangzhou government is seeking a roughly 10 bln yuan ($1.58 billion) syndicated loan for subsidised housing projects in the city, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

DATA

- Average new home price in Beijing fell by 11.3 percent in 2011 to 14,847 yuan per square meter compared with the level in 2010, according to a local semi-government property association.

- China had 113 property deals in 2011, and 109 of them involved a combined value of $5.4 billion, accounting for 8.1 percent of the year's M&A market, second only to energy and minerals, data from consultancy Zero2IPO showed.

- Residential land price in China remained flat at 4,518 yuan per square meter in the fourth quarter from three months earlier, but was up 9 percent from a year earlier. Thirty-seven of the 105 cities monitored by the Ministry of Land and Resources saw quarter-on-quarter decline in residential land price, up from 12 in the third quarter.

- Short supply and strong demand pushed the vacancy rate in Beijing's Grade A office market down to 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, a decade low, according to consultancy Cushman & Wakefield.

- China provided 967 million square meters of land for commercial housing construction in 2011, up 4 percent from 2010. Total land supply rose by 37 percent in 2011, which includes those for public utilities, government-backed homes and industrial use, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.

- Chinese local governments' land sale revenues fell 13 percent in 2011 from the previous year to 1.86 trillion yuan, according to local real estate consultancies.

CHINESE PRESS

Jan 16 - Many Chinese developers will have to cut work force, mostly by a third, to survive the market downturn in 2012. (Guangzhou Daily)

Jan 13 - The mayors of Beijing and Shanghai said in their government reports that they would aim for a moderate fall in new home prices in 2012. (Oriental Post)

Jan 13 - China's top developers, including China Vanke , Poly Real Estate, China Merchant Property and China Overseas Land & Investment , bought land lots in the second- and third-tier cities in the past two months as land prices fell. (National Business Daily)

Jan 10 - Most Chinese banks have so far kept their mortgage rates unchanged, but they are expected to lower the rates for first-home buyers in a few weeks as Beijing loosens monetary policy. (Securities Daily)

Jan 6 - Beijing Cuiwei Plaza Co has secured regulatory approval to issue 77 million shares in its initial public offering in Shanghai, to become the capital city's third listed department store in the A-share market. (Beijing Morning Post)

Jan 6 - China aims to make housing data in 40 cities connected by end of June 2012, the Ministy of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said. (China Construction News)

Jan 6 - Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Nanjing will probably be the next to launch a property tax, which so far has only been imposed in Shanghai and Chongqing, said Jia Kang, with a think tank under the Ministry of Finance. (Shanghai Securities News)

Jan 5 - About 20 of China's 46 cities that imposed purchase restrictions in 2011 have not decided yet whether they would keep the same rules in 2012. (Shanghai Securities News)

IN THEIR WORDS

- "Why can't the central government unify their opinions and tell us how much they want home prices to fall? By 10 percent, 20 percent or they want us to die? If they want us to die, then we should go back home and hibernate." (Ren Zhiqiang, Chairman of Huayuan Property, told a forum on Jan. 10) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards)