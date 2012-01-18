(For a previous digest, please see )
BEIJING Jan 18 Here is a look at the
latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.
The property sector is a pillar of the Chinese economy,
accounting for about 10 percent of GDP. In response to soaring
prices, the government has taken an array of measures since late
2009 to curb growth in the sector, but the delicate application
of economic levers has raised separate concerns that the
government moves could destabilise the market.
REUTERS NEWS
Jan 18 - China's new home prices fell for the third straight
month in December, a Reuters index based on latest official data
showed, and may drop further as Beijing sticks to its tightening
campaign despite signs the once-hot real estate market is
cooling.
Jan 17 - Annual growth in China's real estate investment, a
main driver of the economy, slowed in December to its slowest
pace in a year, falling in tandem with property sales revenues.
Jan 16 - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the
second-biggest developer in China by sales value, forecast flat
2012 sales and said the wider property market would be gloomy in
the first quarter, with no improvement until after the lunar new
year.
Jan 16 - China's fledgling real estate investment fund
market could see a surge of activity in 2012 as property
developers launch their own vehicles in a desperate bid to
bridge an estimated $111 billion financing gap in the year
ahead.
Jan 10 - China's average home prices will probably fall
between 10 to 20 percent in 2012, a pace modest enough to
prevent a hard landing of the economy, with the biggest declines
expected in major cities such as Beijing, a Reuters poll showed.
Jan 9 - The Guangzhou government is seeking a roughly 10 bln
yuan ($1.58 billion) syndicated loan for subsidised housing
projects in the city, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis
Point.
DATA
- Average new home price in Beijing fell by 11.3 percent in
2011 to 14,847 yuan per square meter compared with the level in
2010, according to a local semi-government property association.
- China had 113 property deals in 2011, and 109 of them
involved a combined value of $5.4 billion, accounting for 8.1
percent of the year's M&A market, second only to energy and
minerals, data from consultancy Zero2IPO showed.
- Residential land price in China remained flat at 4,518
yuan per square meter in the fourth quarter from three months
earlier, but was up 9 percent from a year earlier. Thirty-seven
of the 105 cities monitored by the Ministry of Land and
Resources saw quarter-on-quarter decline in residential land
price, up from 12 in the third quarter.
- Short supply and strong demand pushed the vacancy rate in
Beijing's Grade A office market down to 2.7 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2011, a decade low, according to consultancy
Cushman & Wakefield.
- China provided 967 million square meters of land for
commercial housing construction in 2011, up 4 percent from 2010.
Total land supply rose by 37 percent in 2011, which includes
those for public utilities, government-backed homes and
industrial use, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.
- Chinese local governments' land sale revenues fell 13
percent in 2011 from the previous year to 1.86 trillion yuan,
according to local real estate consultancies.
CHINESE PRESS
Jan 16 - Many Chinese developers will have to cut work
force, mostly by a third, to survive the market downturn in
2012. (Guangzhou Daily)
Jan 13 - The mayors of Beijing and Shanghai said in their
government reports that they would aim for a moderate fall in
new home prices in 2012. (Oriental Post)
Jan 13 - China's top developers, including China Vanke
, Poly Real Estate, China Merchant
Property and China Overseas Land & Investment
, bought land lots in the second- and third-tier cities
in the past two months as land prices fell. (National Business
Daily)
Jan 10 - Most Chinese banks have so far kept their mortgage
rates unchanged, but they are expected to lower the rates for
first-home buyers in a few weeks as Beijing loosens monetary
policy. (Securities Daily)
Jan 6 - Beijing Cuiwei Plaza Co has secured regulatory
approval to issue 77 million shares in its initial public
offering in Shanghai, to become the capital city's third listed
department store in the A-share market. (Beijing Morning Post)
Jan 6 - China aims to make housing data in 40 cities
connected by end of June 2012, the Ministy of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development said. (China Construction News)
Jan 6 - Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Nanjing will
probably be the next to launch a property tax, which so far has
only been imposed in Shanghai and Chongqing, said Jia Kang, with
a think tank under the Ministry of Finance. (Shanghai Securities
News)
Jan 5 - About 20 of China's 46 cities that imposed purchase
restrictions in 2011 have not decided yet whether they would
keep the same rules in 2012. (Shanghai Securities News)
IN THEIR WORDS
- "Why can't the central government unify their opinions and
tell us how much they want home prices to fall? By 10 percent,
20 percent or they want us to die? If they want us to die, then
we should go back home and hibernate." (Ren Zhiqiang, Chairman
of Huayuan Property, told a forum on Jan. 10)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards)