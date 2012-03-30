(For a previous issue, please click )
BEIJING, March 30 Here is a look at the latest
news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.
The property sector accounts for 13 percent of China's gross
domestic product in 2011.
In response to soaring prices, Beijing has rolled out an
array of measures since late 2009 to rein in property
speculation and has won some success. House prices have fallen
from record highs.
But China's vows to keep its property curbs in place have
fuelled worries that they may further drag on an economy that is
already cooling, and saddle with banks with more bad loans.
REUTERS NEWS
March 28 - Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate
said its 2011 net profit climbed 50 percent from a
year earlier to 11.4 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) and will keep a
sales target of 80 billion yuan for 2012.
March 20 - Guangzhou R&F said its 2011 net profit
rose 11.3 percent to 4.8 billion yuan and set a sales target of
32 billion yuan for 2012.
DATA
- A central bank survey of 20,000 Chinese households in the
first quarter showed 67.7 percent thought home prices were
"unacceptably high," down from 72.9 percent in the previous
quarter.
Only 14.1 percent of respondents planned to buy a home in
the next three months, the lowest reading since 1999 in any
quarter. High-income families and those living in big cities
such as Beijing and Shanghai were the least willing buyers.
CHINESE PRESS
March 30 - China's housing ministry is studying details to
encourage private investors to fund public housing projects to
fill a financing gap.(Economic Information Daily)
March 23 - In a public housing rental project in the central
Chinese city of Wuhan, only 210 of 899 units were successfully
rented out to low-income families. Some eligible families had
given up their units due to high rental cost and the remote
location of the apartments. (People's Daily)
March 23 - China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural
Development tells local governments to publish monthly data for
starts and completion of public housing. (China Securities
Journal)
March 23 - China said expanding a property tax is part of
its 2012 agenda for economic reforms. Analysts expect the tax,
currently levied on luxury home owners in Shanghai and
Chongqing, will be broadened to the southern cities of Shenzhen
and Guangzhou. (Economic Information Daily)
March 21 - China is drafting a new regulation to better
compensate farmers who lost their land and homes by giving them
job training and employment, said sources directly involved in
the matter at the Ministry of Land and Resources. (21st Century
Business Herald)
March 20 - China's listed developers have sat on rising land
reserves in the past two years, and 56 percent of them,
including Evergrande Real Estate, Shimao Property
and Greentown China, have land stocks big
enough 10 years or more of development. (Caijing)
THEY SAID
- "It is hard to say when the trial property tax will be
extended to other cities and which cities will be included in
the scheme. But basically, we will sum up the experiences of
Shanghai and Chongqing and draft a proposal to introduce the tax
in other places." (Jia Kang, head of the Research Institute for
Fiscal Science at the Ministry of Finance.)
- "Right now, property prices in some cities remain high and
given the absence of home purchase restrictions in some second-
and third-tier cities, property demand is still quite strong.
Therefore, we must persist in our property policies."(Qi Ji,
vice minister of housing and urban-rural development.)
