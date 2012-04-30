(For a previous issue, please click )
BEIJING, April 30 Here is a look at the latest
news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.
Investment in the property sector accounted for 13 percent
of China's gross domestic product in 2011.
In response to soaring prices, Beijing has rolled out an
array of measures since late 2009 to rein in property
speculation and has won some success. House prices have fallen
from record highs since October, 2011.
But China's vows to keep its property curbs in place have
fueled worries that they may further drag on an economy that is
already cooling, and saddle banks with more bad loans.
REUTERS NEWS
April 25 - Garth Peterson, a former managing director in
Morgan Stanley's real estate investment and fund advisory
business, pleaded guilty for secretly arranging to have millions
paid to himself and a Chinese official and disguised the
payments as finder's fees charged to the Wall Street bank.
April 25 - Singapore-based shopping centre developer
CapitaMalls Asia said it would spend 2.3 billion yuan
($365 million) to develop a mall in southern Beijing, buying the
land from a subsidiary of the Poly Real Estate Group
.
April 24 - China may introduce preferential policies for
first-home buyers to help support the property market, the
Shanghai Securities News reported, citing unidentified sources.
April 20 - More Chinese property developers have filed for
bankruptcy, the South China Morning Post reported, as some small
real-estate companies struggle after more than two years of
measures by Beijing to curb home prices in China.
DATA
- Land sale revenues in Beijing fell 39 percent in the first
four months to 13.5 billion yuan, Beijing News cited data from
the local land reserve centre.
- Chinese banks extended 242.7 billion yuan loans to the
property sector in the first quarter of 2012 down from 523.9
billion yuan in the same period of last year, the central bank
said. The number included 157.4 billion yuan mortgage loans and
39.1 billion yuan loans to help build affordable homes in the
first three months.
- China's northern port city of Tianjin has 2.5 million
square meters of shopping centre space under construction, the
top in the country, and is followed by Shenyang and Chengdu, a
report by global real estate adviser CBRE showed.
CHINESE PRESS
April 27 - Some second- and third-tier Chinese cities such
as Wuhan and Nanchang have increased the amount of mortgage
loans from local housing provident funds, which offers much
lower lending rate than commercial banks, and the move may
stimulate home buyers for self use. (National Business Daily)
April 27 - China will have a two-month reassessment on its
affordable housing scheme starting in May, which may see the
country cut down its initial target of building 36 million cheap
homes in the 2011-2015 period to around 30 million. (21st
Century Business Herald)
April 27 - China's property market will not rebound and the
market should not underestimate the government's determination
on curbing property speculation. (People's Daily)
April 23 - New home transactions in Beijing rose 25 percent
so far in April from the same period in March to 5,130 units
thanks to price cuts, data from several local agencies showed.
Fresh supplies hitting the market in May will hit 10,000 units,
which will probably press prices down further. (Beijing Times)
April 20 - More than 200 housing projects in Beijing are
offering open discounts, accounting for about 40 percent of
total new home projects on sale. (Beijing Evening News)
THEY SAID
- "Now is a good time for developers to buy land, because
the land price is relatively low and the local governments are
offering many favorable terms, such as a lower down payment and
a longer period for full payment." (Fan Xiaochong, vice
president of Sunshine 100, told China Securities Journal)
- "To drive down China's high home prices, the country must
encourage developers to build more ordinary homes and order
state banks to collect loans that is already overdue or is
becoming due and not renew them." (Feng Xiaodong, a real estate
commentator, said in his blog)
