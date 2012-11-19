(For a previous issue, please click )
BEIJING Nov 19 Beijing has been working for
more than two years to cool red-hot property prices but the
campaign may now be adding to stress on the cooling economy and
could offset the impact of any fresh policy easing.
Investment in the property sector accounted for 14.4 percent
of China's gross domestic product in the first nine months of
2012.
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
REUTERS NEWS
Nov 18 - Home prices in China rose 0.05 percent in October
from September, according to calculations based on official
data, adding to evidence of a recent, mild recovery in the
country's property market and frustrating the government's
efforts to temper prices.
Nov 15 - China's urbanisation could cure its economic
imbalances, a new study shows, putting it on a path to domestic
consumption-led growth within five years to replace three
decades of investment and export-driven development that stoked
global trade tensions.
Nov 12 - China aims to start building at least 5 million
units of public homes next year and has no plans to relax its
purchase restrictions in the real estate market, its housing
minister said.
Nov 9 - China's real estate investment growth quickened in
October while property sales revenues jumped, affirming signs of
a mild recovery in the sector and boding well for the broad
economy.
Nov 8 - There was no real risk of widespread defaults on
loans made in the real estate sector, Shang Fulin, chairman of
the China Banking Regulatory Commission, told a forum at a
gathering of China's ruling Communist Party.
Nov 6 - China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's
largest real estate developer by sales, said sales jumped 33
percent in October from a year earlier to 13.7 billion yuan
($2.14 billion) after rolling out seven new
projects.
Nov 1 - Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities
edged up for a fifth straight month in October, a private survey
showed.
DATA
- China has started construction on 7.22 million units of
affordable homes by the end of October, completing 5.05 million
units and investing 1.08 trillion yuan ($173.20 billion) on such
homes, data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural
Development showed.
- Revenues of land sales from China's top 10 cities reached
49.1 billion yuan ($7.87 billion)in October, up 32 percent from
a year ago, according to CRIC, a private consultancy.
- China's outstanding loans for affordable housing reached
613.9 billion yuan as of the end of September, accounting for
over sixty percent of total investment on such homes, according
to data from China Banking Regulatory Commission.
- About 27 local governments have let home buyers borrow
more from the government's housing fund, which lends at lower
rates than commercial banks, data from a property consultancy
Centaline showed.
CHINESE PRESS
Nov 13 - China's outstanding property trusts reached 677
billion yuan by the end of September, down 0.5 percent from a
year ago and absorbing 11 percent of the total trust investment,
data from China Trustee Association showed. (Securities Daily)
Nov 9 - Second-hand residential property prices in Beijing,
Shanghai and Guangzhou were rising consecutively in the past
seven months, with Shanghai and Guangzhou's prices rising more
than 1 percent in October compared to September. (China
Securities Journal)
Nov 8 - Property companies Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd
and Gemdale Corp said new contract
volumes in October rose 42 percent and 37 percent,
respectively.(China Securities Journal)
Nov 5 - China's property market will not see a big rebound
in the future as the government will keep property curbs in
place, Xia Bin, a former adviser to the central bank, said at a
forum. (The Beijing News)
THEY SAID
-- "There is obviously still a lot of volume to come on
line, got a pent-up supply in residential sector across
China...We don't believe prices are going to rebound very
strongly at all across China in the next 12 months." (Jane
Murray, Head of Research, Asia Pacific, Jones Lang LaSalle, told
a news conference)
-- "If China's government does not adjust existing property
policies to increase effective supply of land, the market supply
and demand will deteriorate in the future." (Ren Zhiqiang,
Chairman of Huayuan Property, told a forum )
($1 = 6.2356 Chinese yuan)
