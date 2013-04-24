BEIJING, April 24 China's major cities have
unveiled strict property controls after being directed by the
central government in March to calm frothy real estate markets.
City authorities in Beijing raised minimum down payments on
second home purchases to 70 percent of valuation from 60
percent, when home buyers borrow from banks or the government
housing fund, which lends at subsidised rates.
Property investment accounted for 11 percent of China's
gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2013.
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
REUTERS NEWS
APR 22 - China Vanke, the country's largest real
estate developer, posted a 16 percent rise in first-quarter
profit on the back of strong sales.
APR 18 - China's new home prices rose in March from a year
ago, a third consecutive month, as home buyers rushed to
finalise deals to avoid a new capital gains tax, which is
expected to help slow increases in coming months as the
government looks to crack down on speculation.
APR 15 - China's real estate investment growth slowed in the
first quarter, dragging down the broad economic recovery, though
property sales remained strong, pushing up home prices and
prompting policymakers to tighten property
policies.
APR 1 - Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities
rose for the tenth straight month in March, a private survey
showed, challenging policymakers who are trying to cool record
home prices with mixed results.
DATA
- The prices of China's residential land rose 4.1 percent in
the first quarter of 2013 from a year ago, up 1.9 percentage
points from the previous three months, according to data from
the Ministry of Land and Resources.
- China's land sales revenues reached 770 billion yuan
($124.61 billion) in the first quarter of 2013, up 47 percent
from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of
Finance.
- China plans land supply of 150,800 hectares for housing
construction in 2013, up 36 percent from 2012's actual amount of
state land sold to developers, the Ministry of Land and
Resources said.
- Grade A office rents in Beijing edged down 2 percent in
the first quarter of 2013 from the previous three months,
marking the first decline since the third quarter of 2009,
according to data from global property consultancy Jones Lang
LaSalle.
- Beijing's home transaction volume reached a record high of
63,178 units in March, jumping nearly four times from the
previous year, data from property brokerage Centaline showed.
- China's state planning agency imposed a fine of over 10
million yuan on eight property developers for not making public
their home prices and hoarding units of developments.
- The transaction volume of high-end expensive homes in
Beijing was up 53 percent in the first quarter from a year ago
and the average price was up 4 percent from three months
earlier, according to data from real estate consultancy DTZ.
CHINESE PRESS
APR 23 - Property developers in Guangzhou must submit their
pre-sale applications via an online system to the city's housing
department as of March 24, which means new home projects will
subject to local government's guidance.(Economic Information
Daily)
APR 19 - The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen could launch
a pilot property tax soon, several insiders in the real estate
industry said, though the move has not been confirmed by the
local taxation authorities.(China Securities Journal)
APR 11 - City authorities in Shanghai sold a land parcel at
a record high price of 3.78 billion yuan in an auction.(Oriental
Morning Post)
APR 2 - China's central bank will not make uniform
requirements on local lenders to raise mortgage rates to curb
housing prices, unidentified sources said.(Shanghai Securities
News)
THEY SAID
-- "The upward trend of home prices this year could not be
changed unless we increase home supply."(Ren Zhiqiang, chairman
of Huayuan Property told a forum)
-- "The majority of local (property) rules introduced have
the following common traits: a lack of originality for the new
strategy, a lack of clarity in rules, and a 'lower-than-market'
expectation in the severity of rules."(Frank Chen, executive
director of CBRE Research, China)
($1 = 6.1791 Chinese yuan)
