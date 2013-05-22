BEIJING May 22 China's home prices are still on
the rise despite stricter measures by the central government and
major cities in the past few weeks to calm frothy real estate
market.
The rise fuelled expectations that China could adopt further
cooling steps, particularly the widening out of property tax on
home owners.
Property investment accounted for 11 percent of China's
gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2013.
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
REUTERS NEWS
MAY 18 - China's housing inflation accelerated to its
fastest pace in April in two years, driven by a jump in prices
in Beijing and Shanghai, complicating the task of policymakers
trying to cool the property sector while supporting economic
expansion.
MAY 13 - Growth in real estate investment in China quickened
in the first four months as developers saw improved liquidity
conditions, though property sales slowed slightly due to
continuing government curbs.
MAY 10 - As central banks print cash to boost moribund
economies, investors in Asia wanting to hedge against rising
prices are dumping gold and doubling down on property.
MAY 6 - China Vanke, the country's largest real
estate developer, said it sold 12.4 billion yuan ($2 billion) of
property in April, up 67.6 percent from a year earlier.
MAY 2 - Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities
rose in April from the previous month, the eleventh straight
month-on-month rise, a private survey showed, raising the risk
of further tightening steps despite recent government measures
to crack down on speculation.
APR 25 - China should expand property ownership taxes to
more cities instead of imposing a 20 percent capital gains tax
on transactions if it wants to prevent a steep rebound in home
prices this year, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top
state think-tank said.
DATA
Beijing's property sales reached 5.6 million square meters
in the first four months of 2013, up 71 percent from the same
period last year, according to data from Beijing Bureau of
Statistics.
China's central government will allocate 66 billion yuan to
local governments to help build public housing for rent this
year, the Ministry of Finance said.
Existing home sales in Beijing plunged to 5,212 units in
April, slumping 88 percent from the previous month and dropping
48 percent from a year ago, according to data from local
property brokerage Home Link.
Land sales in China's 53 major cities rose 3 percent in
April from a year ago and were down 11 percent from March, data
from a private consultancy CRIC showed.
CHINESE PRESS
MAY 22 - About 30 Chinese developers have raised almost 80
billion yuan so far this year from overseas to support
expansion. (Securities Daily)
MAY 13 - China should gradually rely on market forces to
control the housing market as the current administrative curbing
measures could not change market sentiments on rising home
prices, the newspaper said in a commentary.(People's Daily)
MAY 12 - China's government is studying a long-term policy
system to control the housing market, which is expected by
analysts to improve its way of regulating the market and replace
current home purchases restrictions. (Xinhua)
THEY SAID
-- "Considering the special position of property industry in
the economy, the policymakers will treat the market more
reasonably and cautiously."(Li Daokui, former academic adviser
of the People's Bank of China).
-- "Expectations on home price rises have not waned yet.
China's property tightening campaign is still at its critical
moment and the country needs to reinforce implementations of
cooling measures." (Liu Jianwei, senior statistician at the
National Bureau of Statistics, said in a statement accompanying
the release of April home price data)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)