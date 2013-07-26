BEIJING, July 26 Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.

Property investment accounted for 11 percent of China's gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2013 and it impacts on 40 other industries.

REUTERS NEWS JULY 18 - The pace of China's month-on-month home price rises edged down for a third straight month in June though the year-on-year gains were the strongest this year, underlining the challenges facing Beijing's near four-year-old campaign to tame housing inflation. JULY 16 - China's land prices are expected to rise further in the third quarter this year after picking up in the second, the Ministry of Land and Resources said, fuelling market expectations that a rebound in home prices may be sustained. JULY 15 - Growth in real estate investment in China slowed in the first half of this year, dragging on the broader economy, while property sales cooled but were still at relatively high levels due to strong housing demand. JULY 10 - Chinese property developer Poly Real Estate Group said its first-half profit rose 35 percent. JULY 9 - The new Chinese owner of the landmark Lloyd's Building in London could face the financial burden of an empty building as the insurance market considers a move out of its high-maintenance home. JULY 5 - China Vanke Co Ltd posted flat June property sales, down from May's brisk sales pace as Beijing's efforts to cool a frothy real estate market took hold. JULY 1 - China's property inflation moderated slightly in June on a monthly basis, private surveys showed, a rare show of results for Beijing's near four-year-old effort to stabilise frothy house prices.

DATA -- China could outpace the United States by 2014 as the world's wealthiest built-asset nation as China is forecast to reach $75.7 trillion in built assets by 2022, according to a study from consultancy EC Harris. -- Almost 90 percent of Chinese families have full or partial ownership of the homes they live in, a higher proportion than in the United States, the UK and Germany. Over 10 percent have two units or more, according to a report by Peking University. -- China invested 495 billion yuan ($81 billion) in affordable housing in the first half of this year, completing 2.36 million units and starting the construction of another 4.4 million, data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development showed. -- Developer Longfor Properties sold 22.4 billion yuan worth of property in the first six months of the year, up 28 percent from the same period a year ago.

CHINESE PRESS JULY 24 - Beijing authorities sold a land parcel at a record high price of over 46,000 yuan per square meter.(Beijing News) JULY 22 - Shanghai authorities will sell a land parcel with the starting bid price at a record high of 17.5 billion yuan.(Securities Times) JULY 17 - China is studying the possible expansion of a property tax pilot scheme, the State Administration of Taxation said.(Xinhua) JULY 11 - China may loosen refinancing restrictions for property developers conditionally, analysts said. (China Security Journal) JULY 8 - China's capital needs 150,000 yuan in compensation for every person moved out of buildings of historical heritage, the Beijing municipal government said in a report. (Beijing News) JULY 8 - Major Chinese listed property companies, including China Vanke and Poly Real Estate, reported strong sales for June, a sign that the property market remains robust despite official efforts to cool it.(China Securities Journal) THEY SAID -- "Everyone is talking about rising home prices but quite a number of cites face issues of surplus housing and some see insufficient land supply." (Lou Jiwei, China's finance minister told Xinhua on July 20) -- "If we do not change the current land system, the deficient supply of land resources will push home prices higher" (Ren Zhiqiang, chairman of Huayuan Property, on Weibo microblogging site) ($1 = 6.1347 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing)