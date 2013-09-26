BEIJING, Sept 26 Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market. Property investment accounted for 15 percent of China's gross domestic product in the first half of 2013 and it impacts 40 other industries. REUTERS NEWS SEP 19 - China's biggest property developers are sitting on $25 billion in cash as they prepare for a possible credit crunch and another round of crackdowns on real estate speculation. SEP 18 - China's new home prices rose at the fastest rate in at least 2-1/2 years in August, with some large cities rising around double the national pace, complicating government efforts to keep prices in check while supporting one of the stronger areas of the economy. SEP 12 - Chinese developer Yuexiu Property won an auction for a site in China's northern city of Wuhan worth 9.01 billion yuan ($1.5 billion), according to leading property website focus.cn. SEP 11 - China's property industry reclaimed its spot as the number one source of income in the past year for the mainland's wealthy, according to the China Rich List published annually by Hurun Report Inc. SEP 10 - China's real estate investment and sales growth slowed in August but were still at relatively high levels, official data showed, indicating Beijing's efforts to rein in the red-hot real estate market have started to have some effect. SEP 5 - Two plots of land in Beijing and Shanghai sold for record prices in quick succession this week, underlining the challenge facing policymakers as they renew a push to rein in China's frothy housing market. SEP 2 - A Chinese city has toughened rules on house buying as it wrestles with one of the country's highest rates of house price inflation, in a sign that authorities may be injecting more urgency into a troubled campaign to cool home prices. SEP 2 - China's property inflation quickened in August for a second straight month, two private surveys showed, underlining strong momentum due to a recovery in land prices and complicating the government's efforts to prevent a property bubble. DATA -- Bank lending to China's property sector accounted for 17 percent of total sources of money for the sector in the first eight months, while developers' own funds and foreign investment made up 38 percent and 0.4 percent respectively, the National Bureau of Statistics said. -- China finished building 3.56 million units of affordable housing as of the end of August, completing 75 percent of the full one-year target, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. -- Revenues from land sales in the country reached 2.02 trillion yuan ($330 billion) in the first seven months, rising 50 percent from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. CHINESE PRESS SEP 18 - China's stock regulator has accepted a fund-raising application from a developer recently, adding to signs that the government might allow developers to raise funds again after it suspended refinancing by listed property firms from August 2009. (Shanghai Securities Journal) SEP 13 - China is still some distance from a property bubble despite some regional problems, said Li Tie, head of China Centre for Urban Development, a think-tank under the National Development and Reform Commission.(China Daily) SEP 13 - Some Chinese banks have stopped granting mortgages to home buyers in the city of Shenzhen due to tighter loan quotas.(Shanghai Securities Journal) SEP 12 - China's housing ministry will send "inspection teams" to major cities in October to check whether local governments have enforced home purchase restrictions, an unnamed local official from a housing bureau in western Sichuan Province was quoted as saying.(The 21st Century Business Herald) SEP 8 - China should ensure the continuity and stability of its property policies while making tightening measures more targeted to handle a divergence between big cities and small ones, said Qin Hong, head of the policy research institute under the Housing Ministry.(Xinhua) THEY SAID -- "Currently the focus of expanding domestic consumption remains on boosting home and car buying, which could not be replaced by other consumption momentum." (Zheng Xinli, vice chairman of China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, a government think-tank.) -- "The property market presents a dilemma for some local governments as they need to sell more land to balance their fiscal spending while more home supply would intensify a glut in these cities." (Ren Xingzhou, a researcher at the Development and Research Centre of the State Council) ($1 = 6.1200 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)