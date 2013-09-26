BEIJING, Sept 26
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's
real estate market.
Property investment accounted for 15 percent of China's
gross domestic product in the first half of 2013 and it impacts
40 other industries.
REUTERS NEWS
SEP 19 - China's biggest property developers are sitting on $25
billion in cash as they prepare for a possible credit crunch and
another round of crackdowns on real estate
speculation.
SEP 18 - China's new home prices rose at the fastest rate in at
least 2-1/2 years in August, with some large cities rising
around double the national pace, complicating government efforts
to keep prices in check while supporting one of the stronger
areas of the economy.
SEP 12 - Chinese developer Yuexiu Property won an
auction for a site in China's northern city of Wuhan worth 9.01
billion yuan ($1.5 billion), according to leading property
website focus.cn.
SEP 11 - China's property industry reclaimed its spot as the
number one source of income in the past year for the mainland's
wealthy, according to the China Rich List published annually by
Hurun Report Inc.
SEP 10 - China's real estate investment and sales growth slowed
in August but were still at relatively high levels, official
data showed, indicating Beijing's efforts to rein in the red-hot
real estate market have started to have some
effect.
SEP 5 - Two plots of land in Beijing and Shanghai sold for
record prices in quick succession this week, underlining the
challenge facing policymakers as they renew a push to rein in
China's frothy housing market.
SEP 2 - A Chinese city has toughened rules on house buying as it
wrestles with one of the country's highest rates of house price
inflation, in a sign that authorities may be injecting more
urgency into a troubled campaign to cool home
prices.
SEP 2 - China's property inflation quickened in August for a
second straight month, two private surveys showed, underlining
strong momentum due to a recovery in land prices and
complicating the government's efforts to prevent a property
bubble.
DATA
-- Bank lending to China's property sector accounted for 17
percent of total sources of money for the sector in the first
eight months, while developers' own funds and foreign investment
made up 38 percent and 0.4 percent respectively, the National
Bureau of Statistics said.
-- China finished building 3.56 million units of affordable
housing as of the end of August, completing 75 percent of the
full one-year target, according to the Ministry of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development.
-- Revenues from land sales in the country reached 2.02 trillion
yuan ($330 billion) in the first seven months, rising 50 percent
from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.
CHINESE PRESS
SEP 18 - China's stock regulator has accepted a fund-raising
application from a developer recently, adding to signs that the
government might allow developers to raise funds again after it
suspended refinancing by listed property firms from August 2009.
(Shanghai Securities Journal)
SEP 13 - China is still some distance from a property bubble
despite some regional problems, said Li Tie, head of China
Centre for Urban Development, a think-tank under the National
Development and Reform Commission.(China Daily)
SEP 13 - Some Chinese banks have stopped granting mortgages to
home buyers in the city of Shenzhen due to tighter loan
quotas.(Shanghai Securities Journal)
SEP 12 - China's housing ministry will send "inspection teams"
to major cities in October to check whether local governments
have enforced home purchase restrictions, an unnamed local
official from a housing bureau in western Sichuan Province was
quoted as saying.(The 21st Century Business Herald)
SEP 8 - China should ensure the continuity and stability of its
property policies while making tightening measures more targeted
to handle a divergence between big cities and small ones, said
Qin Hong, head of the policy research institute under the
Housing Ministry.(Xinhua)
THEY SAID
-- "Currently the focus of expanding domestic consumption
remains on boosting home and car buying, which could not be
replaced by other consumption momentum." (Zheng Xinli, vice
chairman of China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, a
government think-tank.)
-- "The property market presents a dilemma for some local
governments as they need to sell more land to balance their
fiscal spending while more home supply would intensify a glut in
these cities." (Ren Xingzhou, a researcher at the Development
and Research Centre of the State Council)
($1 = 6.1200 Chinese yuan)
