BEIJING Aug 31 Beijing has been working for more than two years to cool red-hot property prices but the campaign may now be adding to stress on the cooling economy and could offset the impact of any fresh policy easing.

Investment in the property sector accounted for 13.6 percent of China's gross domestic product in the first half of 2012.

Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.

REUTERS NEWS Aug 31 - Agile Property Holdings, one of China's largest property developers, said its chairman has been arrested by Hong Kong police in connection to a case of alleged indecent assault. Aug 28 - Evergrande Real Estate Group, the home builder with China's largest land bank, said it boosted its huge reserve by another 4 percent in the first half of this year, driving its already high gearing ratio to one of the country's highest even as Beijing tries to curb property speculation. Aug 24 - China is studying new tightening measures to strengthen controls on the property market, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. DATA - Land sale revenues in China totalled 1,349 billion yuan ($212.38 billion) in the first seven months, down 27.1 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. - China's property land supply reached 59,700 hectares in the first half of 2012, down 15 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Land and Resources. - Beijing's unsold property inventory dropped below 80,000 units by Aug 27, the lowest level so far this year, according to data from the property consultancy Centaline.

CHINESE PRESS Aug 30 - Even if China's central government rolls out new property curbs, the new policies would not go beyond the framework of the current measures, said Wang Juelin, deputy head of research under the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. (China Securities Journal) Aug 29 - China's property market shows no signs of a sharp rebound and the current modest recovery should not be overstated, experts were quoted as saying. (People's Daily) Aug 28 - China's local tax officials from 36 provinces and cities are being trained on issues related to property tax to get better prepared for an expansion of property tax beyond the current pilot cities of Shanghai and Chongqing.(China Securities Journal) Aug 24 - China's eastern province of Shandong will start of a trial of selling homes that are ready for use and will not give pre-sale permits to property projects that ask for overly high prices and do not open escrow accounts for sales incomes, the agency cited local housing bureau as reporting. (Xinhua) Aug 22 - Chinese property developer Gemdale says it will launch more new projects in the rest of this year as it expects home sales will keep improving, President Huang Juncan was quoted as saying. (China Securities Journal) Aug 21 - The rebound of China's property market is not solid and the central government should not roll out new property tightening steps now due to uncertainties in the broader international economy, Zhu Zhongyi, vice chairman of China Real Estate Association was quoted as saying. (People's Daily)

THEY SAID "China will maintain property tightening curbs to rein in speculative demand while increasing supply of modestly-priced housing to prevent home prices from rebounding." (Zhang Ping, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a meeting of the National People's Congress, or parliament) "China must continue to push forward the construction of affordable housing effectively, which would help contain excessively fast property price rises." (Vice Premier Li Keqiang said in a recent visit of an affordable housing project in Beijing) "Home sales has decreased month-on-month in some key cities in August and the property market will remain stable in the future." (A spokesman from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development was quoted by official Xinhua news agency as saying) ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim Coghill)