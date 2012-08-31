BEIJING Aug 31 Beijing has been working for
more than two years to cool red-hot property prices but the
campaign may now be adding to stress on the cooling economy and
could offset the impact of any fresh policy easing.
Investment in the property sector accounted for 13.6 percent
of China's gross domestic product in the first half of 2012.
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
REUTERS NEWS
Aug 31 - Agile Property Holdings, one of China's
largest property developers, said its chairman has been arrested
by Hong Kong police in connection to a case of alleged indecent
assault.
Aug 28 - Evergrande Real Estate Group, the home
builder with China's largest land bank, said it boosted its huge
reserve by another 4 percent in the first half of this year,
driving its already high gearing ratio to one of the country's
highest even as Beijing tries to curb property
speculation.
Aug 24 - China is studying new tightening measures to strengthen
controls on the property market, the official Xinhua news agency
said, citing the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural
Development.
DATA
- Land sale revenues in China totalled 1,349 billion yuan
($212.38 billion) in the first seven months, down 27.1 percent
from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of
Finance.
- China's property land supply reached 59,700 hectares in the
first half of 2012, down 15 percent from a year earlier,
according to data from the Ministry of Land and Resources.
- Beijing's unsold property inventory dropped below 80,000 units
by Aug 27, the lowest level so far this year, according to data
from the property consultancy Centaline.
CHINESE PRESS
Aug 30 - Even if China's central government rolls out new
property curbs, the new policies would not go beyond the
framework of the current measures, said Wang Juelin, deputy head
of research under the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural
Development. (China Securities Journal)
Aug 29 - China's property market shows no signs of a sharp
rebound and the current modest recovery should not be
overstated, experts were quoted as saying. (People's Daily)
Aug 28 - China's local tax officials from 36 provinces and
cities are being trained on issues related to property tax to
get better prepared for an expansion of property tax beyond the
current pilot cities of Shanghai and Chongqing.(China Securities
Journal)
Aug 24 - China's eastern province of Shandong will start of a
trial of selling homes that are ready for use and will not give
pre-sale permits to property projects that ask for overly high
prices and do not open escrow accounts for sales incomes, the
agency cited local housing bureau as reporting. (Xinhua)
Aug 22 - Chinese property developer Gemdale says it
will launch more new projects in the rest of this year as it
expects home sales will keep improving, President Huang Juncan
was quoted as saying. (China Securities Journal)
Aug 21 - The rebound of China's property market is not solid
and the central government should not roll out new property
tightening steps now due to uncertainties in the broader
international economy, Zhu Zhongyi, vice chairman of China Real
Estate Association was quoted as saying. (People's Daily)
THEY SAID
"China will maintain property tightening curbs to rein in
speculative demand while increasing supply of modestly-priced
housing to prevent home prices from rebounding." (Zhang Ping,
head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a
meeting of the National People's Congress, or parliament)
"China must continue to push forward the construction of
affordable housing effectively, which would help contain
excessively fast property price rises." (Vice Premier Li Keqiang
said in a recent visit of an affordable housing project in
Beijing)
"Home sales has decreased month-on-month in some key cities in
August and the property market will remain stable in the
future." (A spokesman from the Ministry of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development was quoted by official Xinhua news
agency as saying)
($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan)
