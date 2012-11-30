(For a previous issue, please click )
BEIJING Nov 30 Beijing's campaign to cool
elevated property prices is stretching into its third year but
these efforts are exacerbating a broader economic downturn at a
time when annual growth is likely to hit 13-year lows.
Property investment accounted for 14.4 percent of China's
gross domestic product in the first nine months of 2012.
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
REUTERS NEWS
Nov 29 - Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service changed
its outlook for China's property industry to stable from
negative on expectations that sales and access to funding will
continue to improve next year.
Nov 23 - Chinese property company Future Land Development
Holdings Ltd raised about $265 million in a Hong Kong
initial public offering, pricing the deal at the bottom of its
proposed range in the latest sign of the tough fund-raising
environment in the city.
DATA
- Affordable homes will account for about 13 percent of
China's overall housing market in 2012, according to data from
the Ministry of Finance.
- Shanghai, Beijing and several second-tier Chinese cities
including Chongqing, Tianjin and Shenyang were ranked among the
top ten cities for investment and development prospects in the
Asia-Pacific, according to a report jointly released by
PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Urban Land Institute.
- The unsold inventory of new homes in Beijing reached over
54,000 units with another 9,000 units coming onto the market by
the end of this year, data from the city's commission for
housing and urban-rural development showed.
- Shanghai should have levied its maiden property tax on
50,000 units of residential homes under a pilot scheme launched
last year, accounting for 20 percent of all registered flats,
according to data from the Shanghai Taxation Bureau.
- Land sale revenues in Beijing reached 52.7 billion yuan
($8.4 billion) so far this year, equivalent to only half of last
year's total revenue, data from local consultant Home Link
showed.
CHINESE PRESS
Nov 28 - Shanghai authorities sold a plot of land at a
record price of 36,176 yuan ($5,800) per square metre at an
auction. (China Business News)
Nov 28 - There is no panic buying of homes in Beijing and
abundant supply has kept the market stable, officials from the
city's commission for housing and urban-rural development
said.(People's Daily)
Nov 21 - New home prices in Beijing averaged 20,800 yuan
($3,300) per square metre in October, down 0.8 percent from
September, data from the city's commission for housing and
urban-rural development showed. (Beijing Daily)
Nov 20 - China will consolidate its present array of
property transaction taxes and study ways to take nationwide its
pilot property tax reform, Finance Minister Xie Xuren said.
(Economic Daily)
THEY SAID
-- "China's home prices will not rise sharply as long as the
government does not loosen its grip on housing curbs." (Mao
Daqing, vice president of China Vanke Co Ltd,
speaking at the sidelines of a forum.)
-- "Official data showed China's total land area bought by
developers fell 18 percent in the first 10 months from a year
earlier...Local governments must be very, very worried about the
current situation." (Nie Meisheng, honorary president of the
semi-official China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce, told a
forum)
($1 = 6.2281 Chinese yuan)
