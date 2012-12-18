(For a previous issue, please click )
BEIJING Dec 18 China's home prices gained pace
in November as Beijing's recent pro-growth policies underpin
demand despite property controls that have been in place since
2009.
Critics said Beijing must find a market-based policy, such
as property tax, to replace the ad hoc property controls,
including restrictions on how many homes individuals can buy.
Property investment accounted for 14.4 percent of China's
gross domestic product in the first nine months of 2012.
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
REUTERS NEWS
Dec 18 - China home prices showed fresh signs of recovery
taking hold in November, the fourth month in the last five to
show a rise as a two-year long government campaign to curb
prices frays.
Dec 18 - Some 29 percent of residents who responded to a
survey conducted by China's central bank expect home prices to
rise in the first quarter of 2013, 11.3 percentage points higher
than the earlier survey result, with 66.6 percent saying home
prices were unacceptably high.
Dec 17 - China's reviving economy and strong housing demand
are likely to put home prices on a gentle upward trend next
year, and the government probably will keep in place controls
aimed at curbing property inflation, a Reuters poll
found.
Dec 13 - China should enforce new property controls next
year to curb speculation and prevent an expected modest recovery
in house prices from turning into a steep rebound, a top state
think tank said.
Dec 9 - China's real estate investment rose 16.7 percent in
the first 11 months of 2012 from the same period a year earlier,
up from an annual increase of 15.4 percent in the first 10
months, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
Dec 4 - China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's
largest real estate developer by turnover, more than doubled
sales in November from a year earlier to 17.13 billion
yuan.
Dec 3 - Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings
Co Ltd said it is buying 11 hectares of prime
waterfront land in a big industrial zone in southern Malaysia
for almost 1 billion ringgit ($328.97 million).
Dec 1 - China's home prices edged up for a sixth straight
month in November, a private survey showed, reinforcing signs of
a gentle recovery in the property market as the government seeks
to bolster economic growth.
DATA
- China's land supply for residential property development
fell 15.3 percent in the first eleven months from a year ago,
data from the Ministry of Land and Resources showed.
- Revenues of land sales from China's top 10 cities reached
71.3 billion yuan ($11.44 billion) in November, up 27.5 percent
from the previous month, data from local consultant Home Link
showed.
- Revenues from property sales in the country grew at their
fastest pace this year in November, rising 38 percent from a
year earlier, NBS data showed.
- China's fiscal revenue from property business tax grew
58.7 percent in November from a year earlier, data from the
Ministry of Finance showed.
- China's official services purchasing managers' index (PMI)
shows the sub-index for the property services sector rose to
55.3 in November from 50.6 in October, above the 50-point line
that divides expansion from contraction for the second month.
- Property sales area rose month-on-month in 21 of the 30
cities monitored by a private consultancy CRIC in November with
average monthly increase of 43 percent.
CHINESE PRESS
Dec 18 - The Ministry of Land and Resources urged officials
in cities where home prices have risen for three consecutive
months to boost land supply. (China News)
Dec 13 - Beijing's home rents rose 7.1 percent in November
compared with a year earlier, data from Beijing Statistics
Bureau showed.(21st Century Business Herald)
Dec 10 - China's real estate investment may grow 15 percent
next year compared to this year, the State Information Center, a
government think tank said. (China Securities Journal)
Dec 5 - Land sale revenues in Beijing reached 57.2 billion
yuan in the first eleven months, down 38 percent from the
previous year.(Beijing Evening News)
THEY SAID
-- "All localities should take targeted and useful measures
to avoid selling land prices at high prices." (Liao Yonglin, an
official from the Ministry of Land and Resources said at a news
conference)
-- "China's overall home prices risk a rebound next year
while some cities might see steep price falls in 2013." (Ni
Pengfei, an expert from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences,
a top state think-tank, told a news conference)
($1 = 6.2415 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)