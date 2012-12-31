(For a previous issue, please click )
BEIJING Dec 31 China's home prices rose in
November from a month earlier as stimulative policies from
Beijing underpinned demand despite property purchase
restrictions in place since early 2010.
Critics have said Beijing must use market instruments such as
property taxes to control home prices, not ad hoc controls such
as restrictions on the number of homes Chinese can buy.
Property investment accounted for 14.4 percent of China's
gross domestic product in the first nine months of 2012.
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
REUTERS NEWS
Dec 26 - Trading in shares of China Vanke Co Ltd
, the country's biggest property developer by sales,
were suspended from Wednesday pending an announcement, the firm
said late on Tuesday.
Dec 25 - China will extend its property controls into 2013
to choke speculative buying while expanding a trial property
tax, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing the
country's housing ministry.
Dec 24 - Chinese officials will this week discuss improving
compensation for farmers whose land is expropriated, state media
said, a move designed to try to quell growing rural anger over
forced land seizures.
DATA
- China aims to start building 6 million public homes next
year and finish construction of 4.6 million, the Ministry of
Housing and Urban-Rural Development said.
- Chinese developer Poly Real Estate clocked
over 100 billion yuan ($16.05 billion) worth of sales for the
year to Dec 21, ranking it as the No. 2 developer by annual
sales volume after Vanke.
- China's home prices may rise 7.8 percent in 2013 from a
year earlier, according to data from the private consultant
China Real Estate Index System.
- Idle land due for development reached 11,000 hectares at
the end of November, of which 7,461 hectares are set aside for
residential construction, data from the Ministry of Land and
Resources showed.
CHINESE PRESS
Dec 28 - China's real estate sector is likely to pick up
steam in 2013, industry observers said, due to growing market
demand. (Xinhua News Agency)
Dec 25 - City authorities in Tianjin sold a land parcel at a
record price of 4.62 billion yuan at an auction with a 25
percent premium to its starting price. (Beijing Youth Daily)
Dec 24 - False signs of panic home-buying in Beijing were
created by some developers to mislead prospective buyers,
officials from the city's commission of housing and urban-rural
development said, noting that the property market was stable.
(People's Daily)
Dec 21 - China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural
Development is investigating the property market and industry
watchers expect policymakers to launch new controls soon.(China
Securities Journal)
Dec 20 - Authorities in Beijing have decided to suspend
plans to sell a land parcel expected to be sold at record prices
due to its prime location. (Economic Information Daily)
THEY SAID
-- "For cities that have relaxed property restrictions to
promote a sharp rise in home prices, we will continue to take
measures (against them)." (Jiang Weixin, the housing minister
said in a recent meeting)
-- "Property developers are inclined to set higher prices
for their new projects due to rising land prices and premiums."
(Zhang Dawei, a head of research at property consultancy
Centaline in Beijing, was quoted as saying by the official
People's Daily)
($1 = 6.2286 Chinese yuan)
