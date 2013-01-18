(For a previous issue, please click )
BEIJING Jan 18 China's home prices extended
their gradual rise in December as Beijing's stimulative policies
underpinned demand despite property purchase restrictions in
place since early 2010.
Critics have said Beijing must use market instruments such
as property taxes to control home prices, not ad hoc controls
such as restricting the number of homes Chinese can buy.
Property investment accounted for 14 percent of China's
gross domestic product in 2012.
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
REUTERS NEWS
Jan 18 - China's home prices extended their slow rise in
December, the fifth month in the last six to show an increase
despite government efforts to temper prices.
Jan 17 - Business is booming in Beijing's real estate
offices -- good news for property agents such as Zhang Huanhuan,
but a headache for China's policymakers as worries resurface
about the sustainability of investment in the
sector.
Jan 15 - China's land price inflation for residential homes
is expected to quicken this year after picking up in the fourth
quarter, the Ministry of Land and Resources said, amid growing
expectations that the property market is
rebounding.
Jan 14 - Chinese home builder Evergrande Real Estate Group
said it wants to grow its contract sales by 25 percent
this year from 2012 to 100 billion yuan ($16 billion).
Jan 14 - China's Poly Real Estate Group, the
country's second-biggest property developer by market value,
said its 2012 net profit rose nearly 30 percent, adding to signs
that the sector is recovering.
Jan 14 - China may hold off taking a trial property tax
nationwide, a senior tax official said in remarks published on
Monday.
Jan 7 - China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's
largest real estate developer by revenue, said its December
sales soared 142 percent to 14.1 billion yuan ($2
billion).
Jan 6 - China unveiled measures, including requiring local
governments to set aside funding and giving developers loan
subsidises, to ease funding pressures for its public housing
programme this year.
Jan 4 - Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities
were flat in December from a year earlier, ending eight months
of declines and reinforcing signs of a recovery in the property
market, a private-sector survey showed.
Jan 3 - Southeast Asia's largest property developer
CapitaLand Ltd is pulling out of the Indian and UK
markets to focus on its core businesses in Singapore and China,
which together account for over half its revenues.
DATA
- China's land sales revenues reached 2.7 trillion yuan
($432.8 billion) in 2012, down 14.6 percent from the previous
year, according to data from the Ministry of Land and Resources.
- China's residential costs including rents, utilities and
the cost of renovating and building homes rose 3 percent in
December from a year ago, the biggest climb since October 2011,
data from the National Statistics Bureau showed.
- Beijing's new home prices reached 20,700 yuan per square
meter in 2012, down 7.6 percent on a year ago while prices for
new home projects located within the city's fourth-ring road
were up 5.6 percent on the year, data from the Beijing Real
Estate Association showed.
- Second-hand home prices in Beijing rose 10.7 percent in
December from a year earlier while Shanghai's prices were also
up 10 percent on the year, data from a property consultancy
Centaline showed.
CHINESE PRESS
Jan 16 - Authorities in first-tier cities where land is
scarce will substantially increase land supply this year to
contain land price inflation, according to unnamed industry
insiders. (China Securities Journal)
Jan 11 - The Ministry of Land and Resources said it would
continue to ensure sufficient land supply in 2013 to head off
huge gains in land prices.(Xinhua)
Jan 11 - China's Chongqing municipal government has raised
the threshold for levying property tax by 5.2 percent from the
previous year to 12,779 yuan per square metre as of January 1
2013. (China Business News)
Jan 9 - Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Ltd
said it is optimistic house prices would not fall
sharply in 2013 thanks to ample liquidity in financial
markets.(Shanghai Securities News)
Jan 8 - China's government needs to strictly enforce its
property controls to curb rising home prices, especially given
the market is expecting prices to rise and perhaps even rebound
sharply, a front-page editorial said. (China Securities Journal)
THEY SAID
-- "Some people are too optimistic that the new round of
urbanisation would benefit the property industry, whereas I
think it has a neutral effect on this sector at least in 2013."
(Qin Hong, head of policy research institute, China Ministry of
Housing and Urban-Rural Development, told a forum in Beijing)
-- "China's land market suffers from a severe shortage and
property developers are starving for land," (Ren Zhiqiang,
chairman of Huayuan Property said in a interview with Beijing
News)
($1 = 6.2160 Chinese yuan)
