BEIJING Jan 31 China's home prices and sales
continued to pick up in recent months as Beijing's pro-growth
policies boost housing demand among city dwellers and funding
for developers.
The government has pledged to maintain its property
controls, such as restricting the number of homes Chinese can
buy, although analysts say Beijing should switch to more
market-oriented instruments such as property taxes to control
home prices.
Property investment accounted for 14 percent of China's
gross domestic product in 2012.
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
REUTERS NEWS
Jan 29 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects
the homebuilding sector in China to see rising volumes in 2013
due to improved funding availability to developers and increased
regulatory certainty.
Jan 24 - Vanke Property Overseas Ltd said one of
its controlling shareholders has won a tender to develop a plot
of land in the New Territories in Hong Kong.
Jan 24 - Bank lending to China's property sector eased in
the last quarter of 2012 but remained at a relatively high level
as the property market recovered, data from the central bank
showed.
Jan 24 - Wins Investment, the fund arm of Chinese property
developer Gemdale Corp, plans to increase funds
under management by more than 40 percent this year by helping
smaller developers that are starved of cash expand as China's
property market recovers.
Jan 21 - China's recovery from its longest slowdown in
growth since the global financial crisis is being driven by the
two forces posing the biggest risks to the economy's
increasingly urgent need to rebalance - investment and
property.
Jan 19 - China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest property
developer by revenue, plans to move trading of its foreign
currency shares to Hong Kong from Shenzhen, joining an exit from
the mainland's moribund B-share market.
Data
- Beijing's residential new home transactions reached 10,032
units by Jan. 28, up 2.6 percent from December and soaring 570
percent from the same period last year, data from local
consultancy Home Link showed.
- Land sale revenues in Beijing totalling 20.57 billion yuan
($3.31 billion) in January, hitting a 11-year high, according to
data from private consultancy BA Consulting and 5i5j.
- A total of 20 mainland property developers raised 60
billion yuan in the overseas bonds market in 2012, according to
data from China Real Estate Index System(CREIS).
- China's new home prices in 70 major cities dropped 0.4
percent in 2012 from the previous year while the second-hand
home prices were down 1.1 percent on a year ago, according to
data from REICO, a research institute set up by the China Real
Estate Chamber of Commerce.
CHINESE PRESS
Jan 31 - Beijing Taxation Bureau denied a media report that
the capital city would levy property taxes this year after the
current pilot cities of Shanghai and Chongqing.(Caijing website)
Jan 28 - There is no decision yet on expanding the property
tax to more Chinese cities after the pilot programme kicked off
in Shanghai and Chongqing in 2011.(Peoples' Daily)
Jan 25 - The Beijing government aims to keep property sales
and home prices stable this year and plans to increase
transaction taxes on projects with excessively fast price rises,
said Qin Haixiang, spokesman of Beijing Municipal Commission of
Housing and Urban-rural Development.(Beijing News)
Jan 23 - Prospective home buyers should not change
sentiment on the property market as the government still has
many measures on hand to curb rising home prices, said Chen
Gang, vice-mayor of Beijing.(Beijing Times)
THEY SAID
--"Personally I think it is quite necessary to control home
prices in China for the whole industry's development. From this
perspective the central government's property curbing measures
are very effective."(Wang Shi, chairman of China Vanke Co Ltd,
in an interview with Xinhua)
--"Even if the government takes fresh curbing measures this
year, it might not be able to stop the stabilising and rising
trend of home prices,"(Ren Zhiqiang, chairman of Huayuan
Property told a news conference)
