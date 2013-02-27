BEIJING Feb 27 China's home prices and sales
continued to pick up in recent months as Beijing's pro-growth
policies boost housing demand among city dwellers and funding
for developers.
The recent rebound in home prices, especially in big cities,
has fanned market speculation that the government may introduce
new measures to cool the property market.
In a bid to calm the real estate market, China's cabinet
last week restated its intention to expand a pilot property tax
programme to more cities and urged local authorities again to
control prices of new homes.
Property investment accounted for 14 percent of China's
gross domestic product in 2012.
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
REUTERS NEWS
Feb 27 - China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's
biggest home builder, posted a 33 percent gain in second-half
profit amid a rebound in Chinese property prices, and as the
company expands overseas and buys into the high-end U.S.
market.
Feb 27 - A move by China's Ping An Bank to ban
its regional branches from approving mortgages may signal that
Beijing is set to tighten controls on the property market to
calm record prices, market sources said.
Feb 26 - Ping An Bank has banned its branches from approving
home loans in a move by banks turning cautious on the frothy
property market, where prices are again zooming towards record
highs.
Feb 22 - New home prices rose an average of 0.8 percent in
January from a year earlier, snapping 10 months of decline and
raising the risk Beijing may seek to bolster a three-year
campaign to curb property inflation.
Feb 20 - The cabinet restated its intention to extend a
pilot property tax programme to more cities and urged local
authorities again to put price control targets on new homes, in
the latest effort to calm real estate markets.
Feb 5 - China Vanke Co Ltd, boosted sales 56 percent in
January from a year earlier on the back of eight new projects
amid signs of recovery in the property market.
Feb 1 - Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities
rose 1 percent in January from December, quickening from the 0.2
percent pace in the previous month and marking the eighth
consecutive monthly rise, a private survey
showed.
Feb 1 - China will postpone the expansion of a pilot
programme to implement a property tax, the official China
Securities Journal reported, citing anonymous official sources,
who added that Beijing intends to keep a tight lid on the
property market through other means in tier 1
cities.
DATA
- Revenues from land sales in Beijing reached 36.9 billion
yuan ($2.04 billion) as of Feb.25, accounting for 57 percent of
last year's total revenue, data from a property consultancy
Centaline showed.
- Land sales revenues from China's top 10 cities reached
70.4 billion yuan in January, rising 153 percent from a year
earlier, according to a private consultancy CRIC.
- Revenues of home sales by China's top 20 property
companies hit 85.5 billion yuan in January, up 6.4 percent from
the previous month and leaping 175 percent from a year earlier,
data from local consultant Home Link showed.
- China had 236 million square metres of unsold homes as of
the end of 2012, about three times of last year's monthly sales,
according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
- China has started construction on 7.81 million units of
affordable homes in 2012, completing 6.01 million units and
investing 380 billion yuan on such homes, data from the Ministry
of Finance showed.
CHINESE PRESS
Feb 25 - Some local governments, especially those of Tier 1
cities, are studying concrete property tightening steps after
the State Council restated intentions to extend a pilot
property-tax programme and urged local authorities to put
price-control targets on new homes.(China Securities Journal)
Feb 24 - New home prices dropped 14.3 percent to 25,886 yuan
per square metre in the eastern city of Wenzhou in 2012 from a
year earlier, according to data from local authorities
overseeing prices. (Xinhua)
Feb 6 - China's tier 1 cities, including Beijing, may
introduce fresh property tightening measures soon to curb strong
housing demand, said anonymous sources close to Beijing
Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-rural Development.
(Shanghai Securities Journal)
THEY SAID
--"I think China's property tightening measures have not
lowered home prices. But if there were no property controls, the
prices would have soared last year."(Zhu Baoliang, chief
economist at State Information Centre, told a conference)
--"The reasonable rise of home prices should be slower than
the GDP growth and per capita income growth. Such a rising level
will be acceptable by each side." (Chen Guoqiang, vice-chairman
of China Real Estate Society, told Reuters)
($1 = 6.2295 Chinese yuan)
