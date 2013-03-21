BEIJING, March 21 China's government unveiled
tough measures on March 1, including a 20 percent capital gains
tax and higher downpayments for second-time home buyers, in its
latest bid to calm frothy home prices.
Many analysts expect further government steps to rein in
home price inflation that may be stronger than official data
suggest.
Property investment accounted for 14 percent of China's
gross domestic product in 2012.
Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
REUTERS NEWS
Mar 19 - Chinese households expect home prices to rise in
coming months although their expectations of overall consumer
inflation are easing somewhat, according to central bank
surveys.
Mar 18 - China's new home prices rose in February from a
year ago for a second consecutive month, though gains are
expected to ease after the government unveiled this month
tougher tax plans to curb real estate
speculation.
Mar 15 - China's home prices are expected to fall in 2013 as
the government will strictly enforce the latest property curbs,
the housing minister said, according to the China Securities
Journal report.
Mar 12 - China's home price inflation may be stronger than
official data suggest, with a near quadrupling of home sales in
the capital last week after the government unveiled tax plans to
curb speculation, a sign that investors have giant gains to lock
in.
Mar 7 - The family of Soho China Ltd's chief
executive Zhang Xin is in discussions to buy a 40 percent stake
in the 1.8 million square foot General Motors building in
Manhattan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing real-estate
executives familiar with the talks.
Mar 6 - At Shanghai's Zhabei District marriage registration
centre, officials divorced a record 53 couples in a single day
this week - about one every five minutes - as couples rushed to
untie the knot to avoid tougher tax laws on home
sales.
Mar 6 - China's planned urbanisation drive will be main
engine of growth for domestic economic activity in the years
ahead, giving the government scope to boost domestic demand and
infrastructure investment, a senior planning official
said.
DATA
- China's central bank survey in Q1 showed 68 percent of
households considered current home prices "unacceptably high",
up 1.3 percentage points from the previous survey.
- Revenues from property sales in China rose 77.6 percent in
the first two months of 2013 from a year earlier, compared with
an annual increase of 10 percent in 2012, according to the
National Bureau of Statistics.
- China has set up a housing information network of 40 major
cities, government data showed, a move seen to get prepared for
an expansion of property tax beyond the current pilot cities of
Shanghai and Chongqing.
- The existing home transaction in Beijing reached 11,024
units in the first 10 days of March, up 279 percent from the
same period last year, data from local consultant Home Link
showed.
CHINESE PRESS
Mar 21 - China's biggest property developer Vanke said it
will not follow the trend of raising home prices considering the
harm soaring prices would do to the property industry, the
president Wang Shi said.(Shanghai Securities News)
Mar 18 - Officials from Beijing commission for housing and
urban-rural development dismissed media reports that it had
announced detailed measures after the central government
unveiled tougher tax plans to curb property
speculation.(People's Daily website)
Mar 14 - Shenzhen Urban Planning Land and Resources
Commission denied media reports that it had banned developers
from raising prices of new home projects for the year.(China
News)
THEY SAID
-- "Second-hand homes are always in prime locations in tier
1 cities. It is relatively easier for sellers to transfer the
tax to home buyers."
(Qin Hong, head of the policy research institute under
China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development was
quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying)
-- "According to current regulation, the one who gets the
income should pay the tax. If you do not pay the capital gains
tax, you get out of line. We still have some measures to protect
home buyers' interest if such thing happens."
(Qi Ji, Vice-Minister of housing and rural-urban development
told the state broadcaster CCTV)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim
Coghill)