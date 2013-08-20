BEIJING Aug 20 Here is a look at the latest
news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.
Property investment accounted for 15 percent of China's
gross domestic product in the first half of 2013 and it impacts
40 other industries.
REUTERS NEWS
AUG 18 - China's monthly property inflation moderated for a
fourth straight month in July, although annual gains were the
strongest this year, complicating policymakers' task of trying
to cool the sector without stifling growth
elsewhere.
AUG 16 - A much-hyped land auction in a developing free-trade
zone in southern China failed to attract any of Hong Kong's
powerful property developers, signalling growing investor
caution towards the ambitious $45 billion
project.
AUG 12 - The eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou has relaxed
restrictions on property purchases to allow some people to buy
second homes, the first in the country to ease controls, though
analysts say other Chinese cities are not expected to follow
suit.
AUG 9 - Growth in real estate investment in China ticked up in
the first seven months of this year, official data showed, and
developers remain optimistic about the market this year due to
strong demand, boding well for the broader
economy.
AUG 9 - China's state audit body found that 5.8 billion yuan
($948.49 million) of funds meant to provide affordable housing
for poor families in 2012 was misused, the latest problem to dog
a programme meant to help those priced out of the housing
market.
AUG 6 - China Vanke Co Ltd the largest mainland
Chinese property developer by sales, reported a 22.3 percent
rise in net profit for the first half of 2013.
AUG 5 - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the
country's top property developer by market value, logged a 27
percent rise in first-half profit due to strong sales in mid-
and high-tier cities, where it priced its properties
strategically to counter tightening measures.
AUG 1 - China's property inflation quickened in July amid signs
of greater official tolerance of rising home prices as economic
growth slows, two private surveys showed.
DATA
-- China invested 620 billion yuan in affordable housing in the
first seven months of this year, completing 2.8 million units
and starting construction of another 5 million, data from the
Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development showed.
-- Beijing's new home prices reached 25,292 yuan per square
metre on average in July, up 9.6 percent from the previous
month, according to data from local consultancy Home Link.
-- China's tax revenues from property sales grew by 46 percent
in the first half of this year compared with a year earlier due
to strong home sales, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.
-- Some 9.1 percent of China's outstanding trust funds were
invested in property by the end of June, down from 9.4 percent
at end-March, data from China Trustee Association showed.
CHINESE PRESS
AUG 15 - China is expected to release a long-term mechanism for
its property market in around three months, China Real Estate
Association's vice-chairman Zhu Zhongyi was quoted as
saying.(Economic Information Daily)
AUG 15 - China will soon approve its first domestically focused
real estate investment trusts (REITs) to fund affordable housing
for rent.(China Securities Journal)
AUG 9 - Vanke Co Ltd, China's largest mainland developer, said
the possibility of a rapid rise in home prices was abating as
the property market was stabilising in major cities.(China
Business News)
AUG 2 - China's developer Xinhu Zhongbao was
planning to raise 5.5 billion yuan via an A-share placement to
fund redevelopment of slum towns, raising hopes that regulators
may allow developers to resume capital raising in the stock
market. (Shanghai Securities Journal)
THEY SAID
-- "China has unveiled supporting measures to stabilise the
slowing economy. In this case, its tightening stance on the
property market has became relatively loose."(Ling Ke, chairman
of Gemdale Group, told a forum in Boao of the
tropical Hainan island)
-- "The prospects for the property market in tier 3 and tier 4
cities will still be weak in five years due to weak demand and
lower home prices." (Zhang Li, chairman of Guangzhou R&F
Properties, told the same forum)
($1 = 6.1150 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing;
Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)