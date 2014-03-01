BEIJING, March 1 Gains in China's home prices
moderated in February, two private surveys showed on Saturday,
in the latest signs of a cooling down in the country's frothy
property market as government curbs appear to be biting.
Prices of new homes in 288 major cities in February rose
9.08 percent in February from a year earlier, easing from
January's annual rise of 9.39 percent, a poll by real estate
services firm E-House China showed.
That was the slowest gain in 10 months, marking the fourth
consecutive month of easing annual gains.
A separate survey by the China Real Estate Index
System(CREIS) also showed average prices in 100 biggest cities
rose 0.54 percent in February from January's 0.63 percent rise,
to post a 21st straight month gain.
On average, prices rose 10.8 percent in February from a year
earlier, CREIS said in a statement, moderating from 11.1 percent
annual gains in January and marking the second consecutive month
of easing annual gains.
The latest surveys added to signs of a cooling down in the
property market, fanning fears of a slowdown in the economy.
"Against the backdrop of slowing economic growth and no
obvious signs of loosen credit environment, the residential
market has cooled down a little in the slack season," said
CREIS, a consultancy linked to China's largest online property
information firm, Soufun Holdings.
China's property market has shown initial signs of losing
steam since late 2013 as local governments took further
tightening measures and banks gradually tightened lending to
this sector.
Official data showed China's home price gains eased for the
first time in 14 months in January as some property developers
have been stepping up the use of sales promotions for some
suburban housing projects.
A Reuters poll of 13 industry watchers this week showed the
chance of a sharp drop in China's property market was slim,
although some smaller cities may see a correction of up to 10
percent.
China's central government did not introduce any nationwide
property curbs since the new leadership formally took office in
March 2013, but local authorities in some areas have taken
targeted steps to try to cool prices, including raising minimum
down payments for second homes and promising more land for
building.
Still home prices are at record highs and well beyond the
reach of ordinary Chinese in most cities as the unrelenting rise
has been buoyed by a view that property remains one of the best
investments.
China's statistical bureau is due to publish official home
prices data for 70 major cities for February on March.18.