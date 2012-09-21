BEIJING, Sept 21 China will expand its pilot
property tax reform beyond Shanghai and Chongqing in an effort
to cool rising housing prices, an official from the State
Administration of Taxation said in comments published on Friday.
It was the latest confirmation of the government's intention
to restrain real estate speculation in the wake of fresh data
showing home prices rising again after eight consecutive months
of declines in response to a campaign to curb prices put in
place more than two years ago.
The cities of Shanghai and Chongqing were the first Chinese
cities to enforce property ownership taxes last year, raising
taxes on those with multiple homes to penalise speculators.
China's plan for a nationwide property tax is designed to
unify its present array of property related taxes and replace a
slew of restrictions on multiple and speculative home purchases
that had seen property prices surge 10-fold in a decade.
"In next step we will further expand a pilot property tax
programme and gradually establish a system of property related
taxes," Cong Ming, an official from the State Administration of
Taxation was quoted by the official China Securities Journal as
saying.
China Overseas Land & Investment said in August
that it expected more restrictions in China's property industry,
including the wider application of the property
tax.
China began its crackdown on property speculation after
prices rocketed when local governments began selling swathes of
land to raise cash for infrastructure investment under Beijing's
4 trillion yuan ($635 billion) stimulus programme, launched in
response to the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
Tightening credit for home buyers and restricting the number
of properties individuals can own have been the key tools used
by the authorities to calm developer and investor speculation.
The application of those policies have also been blamed by
some analysts for deepening a downturn in the domestic economy
in the face of stiff global headwinds, given that activity in
the real estate sector directly affects 40 other industries.
Property prices though appear to have been revived by
Beijing's recent moves to ease monetary policy to help shore up
economic growth as foreign demand for goods from the country's
vast factory sector falters.
That has raised concerns about a fresh round of housing
inflation that policymakers are anxious to stamp out.
State-run domestic media speculate frequently that China is
set to raise transaction taxes, or extend the pilot property tax
programme.
