BEIJING Jan 14 China may postpone expanding a
trial property tax nationwide, a senior tax official said in
remarks published on Monday.
Wang Kang, the chief accountant of the State Administration
of Taxation, said both the tax bureau and finance ministry were
still working out which cities to include and the rate of tax to
be levied in the pilot's expansion, according to a report in the
official Economic Information Daily.
Beijing has been actively studying an expansion of its
experimental property tax after it kicked off the pilot
programme in Shanghai and Chongqing in 2011.
Many industry observers and officials had expected the
government to introduce the tax to more cities from late 2012 to
curb rising home prices.
China's Finance Minister Xie Xuren has also pledged to
deepen the property tax reform in 2013 as part of efforts to
revamp the country's outmoded tax regime.
The Chongqing municipal government has recently announced it
would raise the threshold at which the tax is levied. It will be
applied to homes with a purchase price of 12,779 yuan ($2,100)
per square metre, up from the previous 12,152 yuan per square
metre.
Analysts say Chongqing's move sends a signal that the local
governments are looking for ways to circumvent Beijing's bid to
curb home prices, which may give a further boost to a recent
acceleration in housing costs.
($1 = 6.2161 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)