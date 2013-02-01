(Adds comments)
* Plan to expanding property tax to be postponed-paper
* Tier 1 cities may face other fresh curbing measures
* More concerns on raising transaction taxes
(Adds quote, context)
SHANGHAI, Feb 1 China will postpone the
expansion of a pilot programme to implement a property tax, the
official China Securities Journal reported, citing anonymous
official sources, who added that Beijing intends to keep a tight
lid on the property market through other means in tier 1 cities.
The officials were quoted as saying the market was not yet
mature enough for wider implementation of the tax, citing the
general complexity of the residential housing market, the lack
of clarity regarding property rights and technical issues as
reasons for the delay.
The report marks a step away from a statement by an official
from the State Administration of Taxation last September that
suggested the programme was about to be expanded beyond its
original sites of Shanghai and Chongqing in order to cool rising
property prices.
The move to extend property taxes beyond the current pilot
cities has been cited by analysts as likely to restrain recovery
in the property market this year, along with any new measures
the government might introduce to curb rising home prices.
"The real concern for the market this year is the new tools
that might be used by the central government, such as raising
transaction taxes," said Luo Yu, a property analyst with CEBM in
Shanghai.
Beijing might tighten mortgage policies for second-home
buyers or increase personal income taxes on transactions of
second-hand homes in tier 1 cities, the paper said.
China's Premier Wen Jiabao said in mid-January property tax
reforms would be accelerated.
The Chinese property share index declined 0.01
percent in Friday morning along with the wider market after
official data showed China's manufacturing activity moderated in
January.
China's national property tax plan is designed to unify an
array of property-related taxes and replace restrictions on
multiple and speculative home purchases, introduced in response
to a 10-fold surge in property prices over the past decade.
Administrative measures restricting mortgages and otherwise
targeting speculative behaviour caused housing prices to decline
for part of 2012, as Beijing attempted to rein in destabilising
consumer price inflation, but the property market has shown
signs of reheating in recent months.
The risk that inflationary pressure might increase in 2013
has caused some economists to predict that Beijing will need to
tighten monetary policy later in the year, after easing in 2012.
The decision to hold off on expanding the pilot would mark a
setback in efforts to wean local governments from what many
economists see as unsustainable reliance on land sales revenue.
Because property is not directly taxed after sale, experts
say local governments continuously seek to sell new property to
meet budgetary commitments and to invest in infrastructure
projects that generate positive GDP figures, which are
considered key to secure promotions.
This has led to a widespread and unpopular practice of
forcing residents to relocate from existing developments so the
property can be resold to property developers.
At the same time, the low cost of buying and holding
property makes it easier for developers to hold that property
off the market in hope of further appreciation, and also means
there is less economic incentive to rent out empty units.
The result has been an explosion in rents that has cut into
the incomes of lower- and middle-class Chinese citizens unable
to afford to buy a home.
The government should continue to explore other tools,
including other forms of taxation, to regulate the market,
Friday's report said.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney, and Xiaoyi Shao in Beijing; Editing
by Edmund Klamann & Kim Coghill)