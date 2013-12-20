* Chinese invest $6 bln in Jan-Oct vs $1bn in 2011, 2012
combined
* See falling returns at home, desire overseas
diversification
* Investment in U.S. real estate second only to Canada
By Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Dec 20 Chinese investors, the
second-biggest overseas buyers of U.S. residential real estate,
are building up portfolios of U.S. commercial property as they
look for new avenues of diversification.
Chinese entities announced more than $5.89 billion in
projects in January-October, nearly six times the $996 million
for all of 2011 and 2012 combined, showed data from New
York-based consultancy Rhodium Group.
"There is a lot of upside," said Thilo Hanemann, Rhodium's
research director. "We are at the beginning of a structural
increase of Chinese investment in U.S. commercial real estate."
This week, Greenland Holding Group Co completed a deal that
will give the Shanghai-based developer a 70 percent stake in
Forest City Enterprises Inc's Atlantic Yards, a 22-acre
commercial and residential project in Brooklyn, New York. The
deal, which is expected to require $4.8 billion worth of
investment over 8 years, is the largest property transaction by
a Chinese company in the United States.
China's push into U.S. property is underpinned by declining
investment returns at home, a growing desire by wealthy
individuals and developers to diversify their holdings overseas,
and property companies looking to capitalize on offshore
migration.
"Some investors want to diversify their assets, and some are
looking for different growth opportunities," said Julien Zhang,
international director in Beijing for property consultancy Jones
Lang Lasalle, which is advising three Chinese conglomerates on
property deals. "Others want to learn how to enter mature and
developed markets."
A rebound in U.S. real estate pricing, tight inventory in
major cities, and continued low interest rates also are
attracting Chinese buyers, said Gary Locke, the U.S. ambassador
to China.
Locke was speaking this week at a forum in Beijing sponsored
by the U.S. Embassy to promote Chinese investment in U.S.
property. Chinese investment in the United States has surged to
$18.5 billion over the last two years, more than the combined
total of the previous 11 years, Locke said.
Chinese nationals bought more than $8.1 billion worth of
real estate in the year ended March 31, representing 12 percent
of the estimated $68.2 billion of domestic property purchased by
overseas nationals and second only to Canadians, according to a
survey by the National Association of Realtors.
"Real estate is finally becoming a global industry and you
will see capital flows on a cross-border basis, just like every
other investment class," said Rob Speyer, the co-chief executive
of Tishman Speyer Properties LP, which partnered in February
with China Vanke Co Ltd to build a $620 million
apartment project in San Francisco.
Speyer, whose company is also developing commercial,
residential and retail projects in the Chinese cities of
Shanghai, Chengdu and Tianjin, said he courted Vanke's Chairman
Wang Shi for more than two years, and inked their deal only 45
days after first introducing the project to him.
Not everyone is convinced that Chinese investment in the
U.S. property market will continue uninterrupted. Other options
for expansion include Europe, Australia and Singapore, which
account for about two-thirds of offshore Chinese real estate
investment, according to Jones Lang Lasalle.
Zhang Xin, the chief executive of SOHO China Ltd,
who paid $700 million through her family trust to buy a stake in
the General Motors Building in Manhattan, said that while the
U.S. regulatory and legal environment remained attractive,
valuations were getting expensive.
"I would not feel as comfortable today putting in money as I
did a few years ago," Zhang said.