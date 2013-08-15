BEIJING Aug 15 A Chinese property owner has
started dismantling an elaborate villa built illegally, complete
with a garden, on top of a Beijing apartment block after
complaints from his neighbours and a government warning to tear
it down.
Aerial photos of the structure, perched on the roof of the
26-story block, near a lake and a busy highway, have been
circulating on the Internet for the past week, causing an outcry
from the block's residents and amazement at the audacious
flouting of planning rules and norms.
On Monday, authorities demanded that Zhang Biqing, the
villa's builder, demolish it within 15 days, calling it an
illegal structure after residents complained to the local
government.
Zhang, a wealthy medicine practitioner who also owns a
penthouse in the building, pledged to dismantle the
800-square-metre structure after he was informed of the risks to
the public by police and urban management authorities, state
news agency Xinhua said.
The brazen structure was the latest example of the blatant
disregard for the law among the rich, a source of discontent
among many Chinese.
Residents living in the block told Reuters Television on
Tuesday they were worried about the extra weight accumulating
above their heads.
"Perhaps originally it was designed to withstand a certain
weight, but now he has added so many things, it's not a question
of a blade of grass," said Wen Tingshu, who lives on the 22nd
floor. "If it collapses, nobody knows how many casualties it
would cause."
Chen Yu, an official from Beijing's Haidian district city
administration and law enforcement bureau, said on Tuesday the
authorities would demolish the villa if Zhang did not take
action.
"If Beijing experiences bad or extreme weather, it could be
blown down or hit by lightning," Chen told reporters. "More
importantly, it has infringed the rights of other residents who
disliked having a building constructed on their rooftop."
