SHANGHAI Jan 6 China may look to roll out
its property tax scheme to the cities of Guangzhou, Nanjing, and
some second and third tier cities in the country's midwest, the
Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday quoting a government
researcher.
The government "won't rule out the possibility of
implementing the tax" in Guangzhou, Nanjing, and second and
third tier cities in the midwest region, said Jia Kang, head of
the Research Institute for Fiscal Science at the Ministry of
Finance.
Early last year, Shanghai and Chongqing became the first
Chinese cities to introduce a property tax on home owners in an
effort to cool rising housing prices.
China Vanke, the country's largest developer by
revenue, said earlier in the week its year-on-year sales fell 30
percent in December, a fifth consecutive month of decline, as
government measures to calm housing inflation take effect.
