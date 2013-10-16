* Large presence of riot police in eastern city a day after
violent protest
* Protesters accuse officials of inaction in tackling floods
* Party officials defend actions, call for calm
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Oct 16 Authorities in eastern China
dispatched riot police on Wednesday to guard against a
resumption of anti-government protests after a day of clashes
pitting security forces against thousands of victims of the
worst floods in a century.
On Tuesday, residents of Yuyao city massed in front of the
local government headquarters, denouncing what they decried as
inadequate relief efforts and demanding the local Communist
Party secretary and mayor step down.
Accounts on microblogs, supported by photographs posted on
Sina Weibo, China's version of Twitter, said they vandalised the
government building, using metal tools to pry loose and remove
the party slogan "Serve the people" mounted at the entrance.
Photographs showed several residents bleeding from the head.
"We strongly condemn the shameless acts by the police and
riot police for using any pretext to beat people," said a
microblogger from the city. But some Internet users said new
legal rulings aimed at cracking down on rumours have deterred
many from expressing opinions online.
Large numbers of riot police stood guard in the city of 1
million on Wednesday morning, according to photos posted by a
Chinese rights group, Civil Rights and Livelihood Watch. The
founder of the group, Liu Feiyue, told Reuters he had received
the photographs from residents.
COMMUNIST PARTY DEFENDS RELIEF WORK
Party officials dismissed allegations of inaction and state
media appealed for an end to the unrest in the city near the
East China Sea coast in Zhejiang province.
State media said more than 70 percent of the town was
flooded by the heaviest rainfalls in a century after typhoon
Fitow hit eastern China.
Some 800,000 residents were affected, with the China News
Service putting losses at nearly 7 billion yuan ($1.15 billion).
Local authorities have issued no casualty figures.
Cai Qi, a senior party official for Zhejiang province, urged
residents not to "magnify" the protests.
"Who says there's been a failure of leadership?" Cai said in
his microblog. "In the face of this unprecedented catastrophe,
the leaders and cadres of all levels in Yuyao city have done
everything possible for the typhoon relief efforts."
State-run Yuyao Daily said in an editorial that residents
should "express their rational demands at an appropriate time,
and in a reasonable manner".
Yuyao residents had already staged a mass protest last week
against a regional television station for reports suggesting
that flood-hit areas were back to normal.
State media reported on Monday that a Chinese official
photographed being given a piggyback by a villager while
visiting flood victims in Zhejiang was sacked after the image
caused public outrage online.
But legal experts suggest Internet users may now be cautious
about expressing opinions. A judicial interpretation by China's
top court in September said bloggers can be prosecuted for
posting rumours seen by more than 5,000 people, or forwarded
more than 500 times.
Yang Xuelin, a Beijing lawyer, told Reuters that many people
"are afraid to post comments on weibo now. State media has clear
biases so if ordinary people have no voice, it is very difficult
to know the truth."
Yang pointed out that in 2012, microblogs played an
important role in dissemminating information during floods in
Beijing which killed at least 37 people.
($1 = 6.1026 Chinese yuan)
