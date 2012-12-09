BEIJING Dec 9 Authorities in Beijing allowed a
rare protest to take place on Sunday against a new high speed
rail line, with about 300 demonstrators shouting slogans
disrupting traffic in a busy eastern suburb.
Residents told Reuters they were concerned the new line from
Beijing to the northeastern city of Shenyang would run too close
to their apartments and local schools, causing excess noise and
electromagnetic radiation.
They also complained the government had refused to listen to
their concerns and accused them of faking an environmental
impact assessment.
"I only knew this line was planned two weeks ago when I got
a letter from the government thanking me for my support," said a
protester who gave her family name as Zhang. "But neither me nor
any of the other residents support this. They are inventing
things."
Reuters was unable to reach government officials to seek
comment.
Police allowed the largely middle-class protesters to march
down a main road, where they briefly blocked an intersection
shouting "down with the high speed line" and "change the route".
They peacefully dispersed later in the afternoon.
The stability-obsessed ruling Communist Party is wary of any
protests, especially in the sensitive capital of Beijing, and
often detain demonstrators or break up protests before they
reach critical mass.
The party worries that the tens of thousands of sporadic
protests over land grabs, corruption, environmental problems and
economic grievances that break out every year could coalesce
into a national movement and threaten its control.
In 2008, hundreds of people in China's financial hub
Shanghai marched against the extension of the city's magnetic
levitation train, or "maglev", worried it would emit radiation
and sicken them. Police detained dozens.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)