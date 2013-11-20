By James Pomfret
| DONGGUAN, China
DONGGUAN, China Nov 20 Hundreds of workers
shouted slogans on Wednesday outside a Nokia factory
in southern China to protest against what they called unfair
compensation after the company sold its mobile telephones
business to Microsoft Corp.
Lack of trust in employers has often led Chinese workers to
balk at takeovers they fear will harm employment conditions.
Workers massed outside the factory gates in the industrial
city of Dongguan said they were battling new contracts worsening
employment terms that they had been forced to sign after the
U.S. software giant bought Nokia's unit in a September deal.
"We will definitely continue to fight until we get what's
fair," said a young male worker wearing a checked shirt, who
gave only his surname, Zhang.
Local riot police beat up four workers on Wednesday morning
and took them away, several witnesses told Reuters.
About 30 police officers kept watch as workers clad in white
Nokia uniforms held up banners with the slogans "Legally protect
our rights" and "Demand fair compensation."
Nokia is continuing to talk to the protesters, the
Finland-based company told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.
"Our manufacturing operations in Dongguan continue," it
said. "To accommodate the temporary situation, we have also
adjusted our operations in other manufacturing facilities."
But six protesters interviewed by Reuters said they had not
heard from management at all.
"They haven't shown any sincerity in talking to us, and they
won't do anything until things reach a critical stage," said one
worker, who gave only his surname, Yang, and said he had worked
at the factory for two years.
Nokia balked at what it saw as a demand for severance
packages to workers who would not be fired, said an industry
source with direct knowledge of the protest, who asked not to be
named to avoid inflaming the situation.
"A small group of employees is taking this as an opportunity
to demand severance packages despite the fact that their jobs
will continue," the source said, adding that he did not expect
lay-offs as a result of the deal with Microsoft.
The protesters represent just a few hundred of the 5,000
workers in the Dongguan factory, the industry source said.
Factory workers interviewed by Reuters said the Microsoft
deal affected the compensation of thousands of workers, a claim
the industry source characterised as untrue. Nokia declined to
elaborate on its statement.
Nokia agreed in September to sell its devices and services
business and license its patents to Microsoft after failing to
recover from a late start in smartphones.
The sale is set to close in the first quarter of next year,
after regulatory approvals.
Recent industrial unrest at the China units of foreign firms
has ranged from strikes to hostage-taking.
In July, workers at a joint venture of U.S.-based Cooper
Tire & Rubber Co and state-owned tyremaker Chengshan
Group went on strike after Cooper agreed to be bought by an
Indian firm.
Protesters said they doubted the ability of Indian tyremaker
Apollo Tyres Ltd. to bail out Cooper's debts, and
Chengshan eventually asked to dissolve the partnership.
In June, an American factory boss was held hostage in a
Beijing plant for days by dozens of employees demanding
severance packages.